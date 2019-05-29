In SoCal, the calendar says it's time for puppets, poetry, blues and brews

The May 31-June 2 entertainment roster includes beer and barbecue, British traditions and a whole bunch of free live music.
Northeast Los Angeles
The 14th Lummis Days festival celebrates Northeast Los Angeles’ vibrant art scene with a puppet parade, Shakespearean plays and poetry readings and workshops. Activities vary each day of the weekend, but Sunday will keep you extra busy with food trucks, artistic fun for families and musical genres from Afro-Cuban to women’s mariachi.
When: Check website for event times and locations. May 31-June 2
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (818) 535-9178, lummisday.org
Sierra Madre
The annual June Faire at the British Home, a retirement home in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, is a decidedly British affair. Bond with residents over bangers and mash, fresh-baked buns and bagpipe music, then relax at an outdoor shopping area while Scottish, Irish and English dancers take the stage.
When: 9:30 a.m. June 1
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (626) 355-7240, bit.ly/JuneFaire
Norco
Like beer and barbecue? The Horse Town Brew n’ Que Festival at the George Ingalls Equestrian Event Center has both in abundance. You’ll also find country and blues music, cooking demos by famed pitmasters and free cooking activities for kids at the shaded outdoor event. Oh, and the first 500 people to buy tickets online get free samples of Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que.
When: noon June 1
Cost, info: From $12. Family friendly. No dogs. (951) 444-1280, brewnquefestival.com
Long Beach
The Mambo Legends Orchestra, New Swing Sextet and other performers will celebrate Latin culture at the 24th Día de San Juan Festival, also known as the Puerto Rican Festival, at Rainbow Lagoon Park. Also in the lineup: food, shopping, dancing and children’s activities.
When: 10 a.m. June 2
Cost, info: $35 online, $45 at the door. Family friendly. No dogs. (714) 357-3864, fiestalegre.com
Newport Beach
Break out your pirate garb for the 26th Balboa Island Parade, meeting on Bayside Drive and celebrating the theme Our Treasured Island. The leisurely two-block parade, featuring vintage cars, marching bands, horses and 100 other entries, ends with live music and dancing on the 100 block of Marine Avenue.
When: 11 a.m. June 2
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (949) 246-7110, bit.ly/balboaparade
Monrovia
Musical whistlers, a Latin guitar duet, and many more musicians will entertain for free at the sixth Monrovia Music Fest at Library Park. When you’re not dancing to the tunes, find burgers and lobster rolls at food trucks, local brews at the beer garden and handmade goods at the artisan market. The kids’ park will have giant bubbles and carnival games, and the Bark Park will be dog heaven.
When: noon June 2
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (626) 509-9091, monroviamusicfest.com