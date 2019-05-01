Pancakes and booze? Yes. You’ll also find fun art and more events close to home

Cultivate interests in art, wine, scuba diving and 16th century life at upcoming festivals.
Los Angeles
Sip craft beer and cocktails, down some pancakes and check out more than 850 works of art at the Pancakes & Booze Art Show at Lot 613 in downtown Los Angeles. Inside, you’ll find pop art, fine art, photography and live body painting. Head outside for drinks and pancakes (included with your ticket), as well as goods from 30 vendors. Bands and DJs will set the mood throughout.
When: 8 p.m. May 3 and 4
Cost, info: $10 (or $15 in advance to skip the line). 21 and older. Only service dogs permitted. pancakesandbooze.com/losangeles
Santa Barbara
Sip drinks and enjoy bites from more than 100 local wineries and food purveyors at the 37th Vintners Festival at Rancho Sisquoc Winery. Between sips, groove to live music, watch culinary demonstrations and learn from experts about how wine, barrels and corks are made.
When: 1 p.m. May 4
Cost, info: $75. Family friendly. No dogs. (805) 688-0881, sbvintnersweekend.com
Long Beach
Avid scuba divers and novices can scuba dive in a heated pool, attend adventure-related seminars and learn how to combat plastic pollution, all at the Scuba Show at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center. Tickets include a Saturday-night party at the Federal with a cash bar, music, a raffle and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Plastic Pollution Coalition.
When: 10 a.m. May 4 and 5
Cost, info: $15 to $40. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. scubashow.com
Irwindale
Cosplayers, history buffs, families and food lovers will take to the Renaissance Pleasure Faire at the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area to escape to a 16th century seaside town, where knights joust and artisans show off handmade wares. Wield a turkey leg as you take tea with the queen, ride a dragon swing and try archery, or sit back as magicians, musicians and improv troupes entertain.
When: 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, May 4 through May 19
Cost, info: $15 for children 5-12; $29.95 for those 13 and older. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (626) 969-4750, renfair.com/socal
Carlsbad
Rise early and be ready to shop at the Carlsbad Village Faire at Carlsbad Village. You can browse 750 vendors for antiques, crafts, clothing and other items from around the world, then refuel with kids activities and treats from an international food center.
When: 8 a.m. May 5
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. (760) 931-8400, bit.ly/carlsbadfaire
Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com at least four weeks before the event.