Rogue River raft tours glide through scenic Oregon forests and canyons

Tune into nature on the Rogue River, which winds through lush forests, boulder-strewn canyons and wilderness areas in southwest Oregon. The Northwest Rafting Co. offers four-day trips on the river starting near Crater Lake National Park. The 38-mile trip features Class II, III and IV rapids with participants in paddle boats, oar boats and inflatable kayaks. Guides prepare meals and share their knowledge and experience along the way.
Dates: Departures Tuesdays and Thursdays, May to September
Price: From $1,095 for adults and $995 for youths. Includes meals, tents, sleeping bags and transportation to and from the river. Participants meet near Grants Pass, Ore. Airfare not included.
Info: Northwest Rafting Co., (541) 450-9855, nwrafting.com/rogue