England: Take a bicycle tour to top gardens in the Cotswolds

Enjoy some of the Cotswolds’ magnificent gardens on a new, self-guided cycling tour organized by the Carter Co. The tour begins in Oxford with a stroll through three of the university’s college gardens and a bike ride to its botanic garden.
Other stops include Kiftsgate Court Gardens, which is marking 100 years of care by three generations of female gardeners; Hidcote Manor, with gardens created in the early 1900s; the peaceful gardens of Rousham House; and Blenheim Palace, with 2,000 acres of landscaping.
Cyclists will pedal 12 to 19 miles a day on mostly flat routes.
Dates: Custom departures
Price: From $1,599 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, daily breakfast, local hosts, admission to all gardens, bike rental (e-bikes available) and luggage transfers. International airfare not included.
Info: The Carter Co.