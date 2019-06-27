Soothe your aching back in Colorado on a weekend escape to Pagosa Springs

Hope springs eternal, and I was hoping for some relief for my aching back in Pagosa Springs. The small town in southwest Colorado is surrounded by the San Juan Mountains and forests and is known for its hunting, fishing and hot springs. Fishing or hunting were not on the radar for this trip, but we had our hiking boots and bathing suits and were prepared to enjoy our weekend stay. The tab: We spent $150 for a night at the Fireside Cabins, about $80 for meals and $56 for admission to the Springs Resort & Spa.