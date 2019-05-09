Escapes: Put down the phone and pay attention to the slice of heaven that is Alaska

I like the way Avital Andrews thinks. (I’m cheating a little bit because I know her, and I know her work, so this isn’t new news for me.) But in her Smarter Travel article “The 9 Worst Decisions You Can Make on a Cruise,” she notes that taking work with you is not only violating the spirit of what a vacation is supposed to be but also is unfair to the people you’re traveling with. Read about the eight other sins you may wittingly or unwittingly commit.