Face your fear of heights above Sydney’s harbor

When the evening of the climb arrived, we checked in at the southern end of the bridge. Each climbing group is limited to 12, with a guide. We began by filling out legal release forms, not exactly confidence-inspiring, but a feature of our modern world. We also blew into a breathalyzer. No one can summit with an alcohol level of .05% or more — a little more than half of what it takes to put you on the wrong side of the law when driving in California.