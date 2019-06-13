Escapes: The joy of uninvited guests who come along for the ride

This is a prime piece of real estate about 70 miles north of Los Angeles and now it’s going to be — at least, in part — a prime place to get away from it all. Tejon Ranch promises hiking, biking and fishing in an area that’s sought after for its wide-open spaces, but getting back to nature will come at a pretty steep price, Mary Forgione writes. Its two houses and two cabins start at $1,000 a night. That’s a lot of sawbucks for a little solitude, but there’s honey in that financial vinegar: This setting could be what you come home to every day. Some of this 270,000 acres is to be developed with 19,000 homes, so these stays could be the thing that makes you cry “Sold!”