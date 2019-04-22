Kauai with kids is one giant theme park, but it’s no Disneyland. It’s better

We then headed to nearby Lydgate Beach, where we first snorkeled with our now-adult daughter, Kiara, 10 years before. We let the kids get wet in their street clothes, then, having washed the sand from their feet, they went to play at Kamalani Playground just across the parking lot from the beach. Kids did what kids do: They played hide-and-seek, grappled with the monkey bars and even enticed Mom to try the circle slide.