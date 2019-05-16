Shoppers go behind the seams at Italy’s couture houses and shops

Get a “behind the seams” tour of some Italy’s famous fashion houses on a new Tuscany couture tour offered by Couturista Travel. Experiences include elite shopping destinations, designer outlets and artisans’ workshops as well as visits to fashion museums.
Also included are visits to boutique wineries in the countryside.
Participants will stay at the Ferragamo-owned Gallery Art Hotel in Florence.
Dates: Aug. 3-11, Oct. 12-20, Nov. 2-10
Price: From $6,999 per person, double occupancy. Includes eight nights’ accommodations, daily breakfast buffet, meals with wine, shopping tours, entrance to fashion museums and English-speaking guides.
Info: Couturista Travel, (877) 268-8785