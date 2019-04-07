What to do in case of a shipboard emergency

The recent issue with the Viking Sky, in which people had to be evacuated off the ship, offers an opportunity to review what needs to be done in case of shipboard emergency.
People should have a good pair of sturdy lace-up shoes to wear in an emergency. Sandals won't cut it. There will be broken glass.
Keep jewelry, money, passport, ID and other valuables in the safe in a waterproof pouch that is easy to grab and carry, along with snack bars and even a collapsible water container. Those people on the Sky waited for hours with their preservers on.
Always carry some kind of ID and emergency contact information on your person, perhaps in a vial on a chain around your neck.
Carry a small, powerful flashlight. The lights go out and passengers are in the dark.
Medical air evacuation insurance to your home city is a must if you become sick or injured and are traveling to or near countries that have marginal to poor medical facilities.
No one should travel without a will in place.
Even for travel in hot climates, have at least one light, warm wrap with you.
If you cannot have the item on your person, it is not worth taking.
- Ernest Salomon, Santa Barbara
Resorts and access
I enjoyed the article “Los Cabos, So Luxe,” by Rosemary McClure (March 31). It should be noted that an unfortunate result of resorts being built to indulge Americans’ desire for exclusivity is the elimination of public access for Mexican citizens.
- Rich Holland, Aliso Viejo
An OK, not a visa
Thanks for the article on ETIAS, or the European Travel Information and Authorization System (“You’ll Need an OK From EU,” On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, March 31). I hope it sets the record straight about what is needed.
Many news and travel websites were reporting that a visa would be needed starting in 2021, even though it had clearly been stated that this form was not a visa. The misinformation created a near panic among travelers. I found it very frustrating.
- Laura Newman, Santa Barbara