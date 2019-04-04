Take a look at the new Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito

If you're looking for a new seashore to explore, Rosewood Miramar Beach may have the answer. The upscale new hotel, which will hold a formal opening ceremony April 10, has been receiving guests for a month at its Mirarmar Beach site, warming up for spring break.
The coastal retreat, a few miles south of Santa Barbara, is spread across 16 acres of beachfront real estate in Montecito. Some of its rooms are directly on the sand, a rarity in Southern California; of the hotel's 161 rooms — which include 37 suites — 26 have direct beach access.
Rates start at $800 per night midweek, $1,025 weekends, with a two-night minimum sometimes required.
The Miramar, L.A. developer Rick Caruso’s first hotel property, has seven culinary and bar outlets. Among them are:
►Caruso's, the main oceanfront restaurant, featuring the cuisine of southern Italy;
►Malibu Farm at Miramar, with all-day dining; and
►Four lounges — Miramar Beach Bar, the Manor Bar, Cabana Bar and the Living Room, which overlooks the expansive Great Lawn.
Rosewood Miramar reclaimed the site of the former Miramar by the Sea, a hotel that closed nearly 20 years ago. While everything else has changed on the site, one thing remains the same: an active rail line still runs through the heart of the resort.
Info: Rosewood Miramar Beach, (805) 900 8388