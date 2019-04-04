Advertisement

Take a look at the new Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito

By Rosemary McClure
Apr 04, 2019 | 8:30 AM
The former Miramar by the Sea in Montecito has reopened as the pricey Rosewood Miramar Beach resort. (Rosewood Miramar Beach)

If you're looking for a new seashore to explore, Rosewood Miramar Beach may have the answer. The upscale new hotel, which will hold a formal opening ceremony April 10, has been receiving guests for a month at its Mirarmar Beach site, warming up for spring break.

One of the Beach House suites at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.
One of the Beach House suites at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito. (Rosewood Miramar Beach)

The coastal retreat, a few miles south of Santa Barbara, is spread across 16 acres of beachfront real estate in Montecito. Some of its rooms are directly on the sand, a rarity in Southern California; of the hotel's 161 rooms — which include 37 suites — 26 have direct beach access.

The lobby of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort that sits on 16 acres in Montecito.
The lobby of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort that sits on 16 acres in Montecito. (Rosewood Miramar Beach)

Rates start at $800 per night midweek, $1,025 weekends, with a two-night minimum sometimes required.

A fireplace inside one of the Beach House suites at Rosewood Miramar Beach.
A fireplace inside one of the Beach House suites at Rosewood Miramar Beach. (Rosewood Miramar Beach)

The Miramar, L.A. developer Rick Caruso’s first hotel property, has seven culinary and bar outlets. Among them are:
The Manor Pool at Rosewood Miramar Beach, a redo of an old resort in Montecito.
The Manor Pool at Rosewood Miramar Beach, a redo of an old resort in Montecito. (Rosewood Miramar Beach)

►Caruso's, the main oceanfront restaurant, featuring the cuisine of southern Italy;

►Malibu Farm at Miramar, with all-day dining; and

Rosewood Miramar Beach has 161 rooms, some of them with beach-front access.
Rosewood Miramar Beach has 161 rooms, some of them with beach-front access. (Rosewood Miramar Beach)

►Four lounges — Miramar Beach Bar, the Manor Bar, Cabana Bar and the Living Room, which overlooks the expansive Great Lawn.

The resort is located on a stretch of beach not far from Santa Barbara.
The resort is located on a stretch of beach not far from Santa Barbara. (Rosewood Miramar Beach)

Rosewood Miramar reclaimed the site of the former Miramar by the Sea, a hotel that closed nearly 20 years ago. While everything else has changed on the site, one thing remains the same: an active rail line still runs through the heart of the resort.

A room inside a Manor House suite at Rosewood Miramar Beach.
A room inside a Manor House suite at Rosewood Miramar Beach. (Rosewood Miramar Beach)
Caruso's bar and restaurant is named for L.A. developer Rick Caruso.
Caruso's bar and restaurant is named for L.A. developer Rick Caruso. (Rosewood Miramar Beach)

Info: Rosewood Miramar Beach, (805) 900 8388

