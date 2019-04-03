Garden tours, a family adventure and a makers fair, all close to home

Take advantage of warm spring weather at upcoming outdoor events, including a native plant garden tour, a wine walk and a craft fair, as well as a Scandinavian festival and a park adventure day.
Indian Wells
Move to rock, blues, jazz and country music at the Garden Jam Music Festival (formerly called the Indian Wells Music Festival) at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Performers include Buddy Guy, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Los Lobos and Jimmie Vaughan. Head to the Lifestyle Village between acts for art installations, shopping and food and beverages.
When: 4:30 p.m. April 5 and 6
Cost, info: From $75 per day. Family-friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (800) 999-1585, gardenjammusicfestival.com
Ventura
Acquaint yourself with 40 downtown Ventura bars and restaurants at the Spring Wine Walk and Street Fair. A ticket to the Wine Walk gets you a tasting cup and samples of wine and beer at participating tasting locations. On schedule at the free street fair are live music and performances, art and crafts vendors, and the Hunt: a free kids’ zone with face painting and Easter egg hunting.
When: Street fair at 11 a.m., Wine Walk at 3 p.m. April 6
Cost, info: Street fair: free and family friendly; Wine Walk: $50 to $70 and for those 21 and older only. Dogs OK at street fair only. (805) 628-9588, springwinewalk.com
Countywide
The Native Plant Garden Tour, hosted by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants, is a chance to see 29 Los Angeles County home gardens from the Westside to the San Gabriel Valley. Landscapes are as varied as desert-inspired and modernist, and each can teach you about native wildlife and sustainability. Take the self-guided tour at your own pace; tickets include garden admission on both days; most visitors visit four to seven gardens per day.
When: 10 a.m. April 6 and 7
Cost, info: $25 to $35. Family friendly. No dogs. (818) 768-1802, www.nativeplantgardentour.org
San Juan Capistrano
Explore Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park on the busy Caspers Adventure Day, which includes guided hikes, puppet shows and games of skill. Those who like critters can meet reptiles, birds of prey and other animals up close at the event’s wildlife exhibits.
When: 10 a.m. April 6
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (949) 923-2210, bit.ly/caspersadventure
Thousand Oaks
Dance around a maypole, decorate floral head wreaths and watch Hans Christian Andersen puppet shows at the 44th Scandinavian Festival at California Lutheran University. Come hungry for aebleskiver, Swedish meatballs, Danish pastries and more, which you can burn off with a game of croquet or a stroll through the Viking Village. If you’re the competitive type, sign up online for a tournament in the lawn game Kubb.
When: 10 a.m. April 6 and 7
Cost, info: $10. Family-friendly. Only service dogs permitted. scandinavianfest.org
Los Angeles
Shop with more than 200 local and national makers and designers at the Renegade Craft Fair at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Vinyl DJ sets will establish the mood while you browse everything from jewelry and clothing to ceramics and seasonal jams. When you’re feeling inspired to make something yourself, join the Makers Mess booth for leather-coaster crafting and other workshops.
When: 11 a.m. April 6 and 7
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leashes OK. (312) 226-8654, bit.ly/renegadecraftfairspring