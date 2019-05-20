Road trip: Hike, fish and explore historic sites in Colorado

Highlights: Fuel up at one of the eateries in Durango's historic district, then burn off calories hiking at any of the National Forest Access points along the route. Try your hand at fishing in Vallecito Lake, the San Juan River or Lake Capote. Detour a few miles south to Chimney Rock National Monument to tour the excavation site of an ancient Native American culture. Decompress in one of Pagosa Springs’ hot springs.