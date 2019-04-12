Take yourself out to the ballgame, then to one of these museums, the cherry on top

►The Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center on the campus of Montclair State University in Little Falls, N.J. Berra was actually a native of St. Louis, but spent his professional baseball career in New York, signing a minor league contract with the Yankees in 1942. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-46 and joined the club after his military service. After an outstanding career with the Yankees, he coached them, was fired, coached and managed the Mets, then returned to the Yankees as a coach and manager before he was ultimately fired again.