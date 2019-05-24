Singapore and Bali, wrapped into a single tour

Discover the island city-state of Singapore and the Indonesian island of Bali on a nine-day tour offered by Chinatour.com. The excursion begins with a tour of Singapore that includes visits to the Merlion, symbol of the city; Chinatown and Little India; and Sentosa, a popular man-made resort island.
Participants will have two days on their own to explore before leaving for Bali, where they will stay in the beach resort area of Seminyak.
Highlights on Bali include the sacred monkey forest, Ubud Palace and its temple, and the Devdan Show featuring traditional and modern dance.
Dates: Through mid-December
Price: From $1,790 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, daily breakfasts and two lunches, admission fees and tour guides. International airfare not included.
Info: Chinatour.com, (626) 709-3110