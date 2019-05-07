See the fall colors in Vermont on five-day hiking tour

Experience Vermont’s fall foliage on five-day excursion offered by Boundless Journeys. The easy-to-moderate trek begins in the village of Woodstock and easy hiking on carriage roads and paths in Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park.
Other highlights include hiking around Quechee Gorge, Vermont’s “little Grand Canyon;” a walk through forests and fields on the Cossingham Road Farm trails; a hike to the summit of Mt. Mansfield, the state’s highest peak; and a visit to Shelburne Farms on Lake Champlain.
Dates: Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Price: From $2,595 per person; single supplement available. Includes accommodations, meals, activities and entrance fees, guides and on-tour transportation. Airfare not included.
Info: Boundless Journeys, (800) 941-8010