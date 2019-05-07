Advertisement

See the fall colors in Vermont on five-day hiking tour

By Anne Harnagel
May 07, 2019 | 6:00 AM
The fall foliage tour of Vermont begins in the town of Woodstock, not to be confused with the upstate New York town of the same name. (John Greim / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Experience Vermont’s fall foliage on five-day excursion offered by Boundless Journeys. The easy-to-moderate trek begins in the village of Woodstock and easy hiking on carriage roads and paths in Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park.

Other highlights include hiking around Quechee Gorge, Vermont’s “little Grand Canyon;” a walk through forests and fields on the Cossingham Road Farm trails; a hike to the summit of Mt. Mansfield, the state’s highest peak; and a visit to Shelburne Farms on Lake Champlain.

Dates: Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Price: From $2,595 per person; single supplement available. Includes accommodations, meals, activities and entrance fees, guides and on-tour transportation. Airfare not included.

Info: Boundless Journeys, (800) 941-8010

