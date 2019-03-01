Get ready for 100 new Umami Burger openings worldwide

Travelers can expect to see a lot more Umami Burger locations popping up in cities around the world over the next few years. The company recently announced plans to open 100 new locations by 2026, from Mexico City to Qatar.
Umami Burger, famous for boosting the savory flavor that defines its freshly-ground beef burgers, started in L.A. a decade ago. It currently operates 19 restaurants globally, including 12 in Southern California.
The expansion plans 40 sites in Mexico, 20 in Japan and several in the Middle East, including two in Doha, Qatar, the company statement said. Five more are planned for New York City, which currently has one site in Lower Manhattan.
For locations, the new restaurants will partner with sbe and AccorHotels, including overseas brands such as Pullman Novotel and Ibis.
Shake Shack, one East Coast competitor in what’s called the fast casual market, operates more than 100 locations and hopes to open as many as 40 more, according to a story in Restaurant Business.
You can find Shake Shack and Umami Burger in downtown L.A. and at LAX.