What to do if you have a Wow airlines ticket

Wow Air, the low-cost Icelandic carrier that gave us $99 fares from the U.S. to Iceland, has ceased flying, leaving thousands of customers holding worthless tickets. What do you do if you’re one of them?
►Call your credit card company immediately, assuming you paid with a credit card. That’s standard advice and also what Wow is advising on its website.
►If you bought travel insurance, also call to find out whether you are covered.
“The best chance consumers have for getting their money back hinges on whether they purchased travel insurance, or purchased their tickets with a credit card that offers travel insurance,” Arielle O'Shea, personal finance expert for NerdWallet, said in an email. “Travel insurance may cover financial insolvency or bankruptcy.
“You typically must file a written claim within 60 days of the incident, and be ready to show all receipts and the cancellation notification from the airline. It's a tedious process that won’t resolve the issue overnight, but it’s worth it to recover the ticket cost.”
►If you booked with a travel agent, make that call a No. 1 priority.
►If you have neither a travel agent nor travel insurance, you’ll need to begin dealing with the domino effect on your other plans.
“The problem is if you’re holding a ticket for next week and you paid $300 for a round trip to Europe and booked a bunch of hotels that maybe you prepaid for,” said Seth Kaplan, aviation journalist and founding editor of Airline Weekly. “You can’t replace that flight for $300.” And you may not be able to get refunds for the rest, he added.
Sometimes, hotels and others will show mercy if you explain you’re still planning to visit but need to do so later. They may allow you to transfer to another date.
►Check to see whether you can get a “rescue fare.” Icelandair and Hungarian airline WizzAir were working on plans to help stranded passengers, Iceland Review reported. Norwegian Air also may be extending a hand to passengers, Britain’s Daily Star reported.
►If you haven’t prepaid, you’ll still need to cancel your plans if you can’t get a flight out in time.
To find out more about what you can do, go to Wow Air’s PDF file.