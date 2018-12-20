Yosemite National Park‘s ski and snowboarding area opens for the season

With a high point of 8,000 feet, the ski area at Badger Pass (its former name) has 10 ski runs — beginner, intermediate and advanced — and five lifts. Lifts are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; tickets cost $59 for adults and $33.50 for children ages 7 to 17. You can take a free shuttle to and from Yosemite Valley.