Yosemite National Park‘s ski and snowboarding area opens for the season

Yosemite opened its Ski & Snowboard Area on Thursday with 2 feet of packed snow. Visitors also can cross-country ski and snowshoe on more than 90 miles of trails that start at the ski area in the southern part of the national park.
With a high point of 8,000 feet, the ski area at Badger Pass (its former name) has 10 ski runs — beginner, intermediate and advanced — and five lifts. Lifts are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; tickets cost $59 for adults and $33.50 for children ages 7 to 17. You can take a free shuttle to and from Yosemite Valley.
The Nordic Center also opened for visitors who want to rent cross-country skis and snowshoes and take lessons on how to use them.
Beginners should try out their skills on Glacier Point Road, which has machine-made tracks that make it easy to follow. Experienced skiers can tackle the 21-mile round-trip journey to Glacier Point and back. The road also features a skating lane. (Here are suggested trail routes to try.)
Free snowshoe walks with rangers start at 10:30 a.m. at the ski area, weather and conditions permitting.
Yosemite’s snow play and terrain park will open at a later date, according to a park release.
For skiing and road conditions, call (209) 372-1000. Info: Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area.