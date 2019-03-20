Advertisement

Spring in Las Vegas brings blossoms inside. Take a peek at the Bellagio’s garden

By Jay Jones
Mar 20, 2019 | 4:30 AM
"Japanese Spring" at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden features a replica of the landmark eight-story castle in Osaka, Japan. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Cherry trees are in full bloom in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden’s seasonal flower show. The cherry blossoms are among more than 65,000 flowers that recreate symbols and traditions of a Japanese spring.

Inside the gardens, a 32-foot-tall model of Osaka Castle, one of Japan’s most famous landmarks, serves as the centerpiece. The real castle, the city’s symbol, was first built in the 16th century during the samurai era and has been rebuilt several times since.

The Bellagio-s spring show features birds in mid-flight covered in flowers.
The Bellagio-s spring show features birds in mid-flight covered in flowers. (Mark Damon / Las Vegas News Bureau)

Two red-crowned cranes — designed after the painting “100 Famous Views of Edo,” a series of 19th century prints by Japanese artist Hiroshige — and two birds in flight also are part of the display.

"Japanese Spring" is the theme at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas.
"Japanese Spring" is the theme at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas. (Mark Damon / Las Vegas News Bureau)

On one side of the gardens, visitors pass through two ornate 25-foot torii, or gates, which traditionally stand outside Shinto shrines. Eight cherry trees with light pink flowers line the path.
The three-month show at the Las Vegas hotel-casino features 65,000 blooming plants.
The three-month show at the Las Vegas hotel-casino features 65,000 blooming plants. (Mark Damon / Las Vegas News Bureau)

During the year, Bellagio’s team of 120 horticultural workers creates five different flower shows. Displays are freshened up daily at the spring show featuring calla lilies, chrysanthemums and tulips.

Visitors can take in the flowery creations (and take photos) until June 15.
Visitors can take in the flowery creations (and take photos) until June 15. (Mark Damon / Las Vegas News Bureau)

The conservatory is a few steps from the elevators leading to the hotel-casino’s parking garage. The show is free and open to the public 24/7 through June 15.

Ten different types of tulips fill the gardens' "Japanese Spring" flower display.
Ten different types of tulips fill the gardens' "Japanese Spring" flower display. (Mark Damon / Las Vegas News Bureau)

Info: Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden

