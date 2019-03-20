Spring in Las Vegas brings blossoms inside. Take a peek at the Bellagio’s garden

Cherry trees are in full bloom in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden’s seasonal flower show. The cherry blossoms are among more than 65,000 flowers that recreate symbols and traditions of a Japanese spring.
Inside the gardens, a 32-foot-tall model of Osaka Castle, one of Japan’s most famous landmarks, serves as the centerpiece. The real castle, the city’s symbol, was first built in the 16th century during the samurai era and has been rebuilt several times since.
Two red-crowned cranes — designed after the painting “100 Famous Views of Edo,” a series of 19th century prints by Japanese artist Hiroshige — and two birds in flight also are part of the display.
On one side of the gardens, visitors pass through two ornate 25-foot torii, or gates, which traditionally stand outside Shinto shrines. Eight cherry trees with light pink flowers line the path.
During the year, Bellagio’s team of 120 horticultural workers creates five different flower shows. Displays are freshened up daily at the spring show featuring calla lilies, chrysanthemums and tulips.
The conservatory is a few steps from the elevators leading to the hotel-casino’s parking garage. The show is free and open to the public 24/7 through June 15.