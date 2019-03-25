Advertisement

Have a cocktail with your cut at new Las Vegas barbershop

By Jay Jones
Mar 25, 2019 | 5:30 AM
Customers can order spirits or a mixed drink at the Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan. (Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com)

Want to get buzzed while getting a buzz cut? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, which opened recently at the Cosmopolitan, features an old-timey salon with a bar that looks like a Prohibition-era speakeasy.

The salon and lounge are on the first floor of the resort’s Boulevard Tower. Customers enter the vintage barbershop and then head into what looks like a janitor’s closet but leads to the Parlor.

The decor at the new barbershop at the Cosmopolitan has an old-timey feel.
The decor at the new barbershop at the Cosmopolitan has an old-timey feel. (David J. Crewe)

It’s a full bar, with lots of whiskey options, and live entertainment.

The barbershop is open 10 a.m. to midnight and offers haircuts for $70, beard trims for $45 and straight razor shaves for $60. Make an appointment online or by calling (702) 698-7434. Walk-ins are welcome too.
Bartenders prepare cocktails in the Parlor, the speakeasy-themed lounge that adjoins the Cosmopolitan's new barbershop.
Bartenders prepare cocktails in the Parlor, the speakeasy-themed lounge that adjoins the Cosmopolitan's new barbershop. (Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com)

The drinks menu at the adjoining lounge includes Black Beauty ($17), made with bourbon, honey, lemon juice, Peychaud’s Bitters and strawberry syrup; and the Golden Dram ($17), made with 12-year-old Glenlivet scotch, orange bitters and prosecco.

The Cosmopolitan's barbership and lounge are on the first floor of the Boulevard Tower.
The Cosmopolitan's barbership and lounge are on the first floor of the Boulevard Tower. (Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com)

The Parlor opens at 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Info: The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails

