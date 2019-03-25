Have a cocktail with your cut at new Las Vegas barbershop

Want to get buzzed while getting a buzz cut? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, which opened recently at the Cosmopolitan, features an old-timey salon with a bar that looks like a Prohibition-era speakeasy.
The salon and lounge are on the first floor of the resort’s Boulevard Tower. Customers enter the vintage barbershop and then head into what looks like a janitor’s closet but leads to the Parlor.
It’s a full bar, with lots of whiskey options, and live entertainment.
The barbershop is open 10 a.m. to midnight and offers haircuts for $70, beard trims for $45 and straight razor shaves for $60. Make an appointment online or by calling (702) 698-7434. Walk-ins are welcome too.
The drinks menu at the adjoining lounge includes Black Beauty ($17), made with bourbon, honey, lemon juice, Peychaud’s Bitters and strawberry syrup; and the Golden Dram ($17), made with 12-year-old Glenlivet scotch, orange bitters and prosecco.
The Parlor opens at 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.