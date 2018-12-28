Advertisement

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas drops parking fee for hotel guests

By Jay Jones
Dec 28, 2018 | 4:30 AM
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will stop charging guests to park starting Jan. 1. Also, the hotel's resort fee will climb to $39, plus tax. (Anthony Mair)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will stop charging guests up to $10 a night to park at the hotel-resort starting Jan. 1. It also plans to increase its daily resort fee from $35 to $39 plus tax. The new fee also goes into effect Tuesday.

Free parking is a perk that slowly disappeared at some Las Vegas resorts over the last few years. The Cosmopolitan is the second Strip resort to rethink parking fees.

Visitors who aren't staying at the Cosmopolitan will be charged up to $10 a day to park.
Visitors who aren't staying at the Cosmopolitan will be charged up to $10 a day to park. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

“It’s a good move on their part,” said Anthony Curtis, publisher of Las Vegas Advisor, a monthly newsletter that tracks tourist trends in the city. “I think it’s also just another example of parking fees having been close to the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

The Cosmopolitan will still charge nonguests $7 for one to four hours, and $10 for four to 24 hours. Valet parking costs $13 to $18 for the respective time periods.
In July, Wynn-Encore modified its parking costs. Visitors who spend $50 at the resort, whether it’s on drinks, food, gambling, shopping or shows, receive free parking.

