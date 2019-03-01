Now Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower has a flashy and colorful light show too

Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino marks its 20th year with a new Eiffel Tower light show inspired by the original in the French capital. The $1.7-million show debuted Wednesday night when lights on the half-scale tower on the Las Vegas Strip twinkled red, white and blue.
The five-minute show runs each evening on the hour and on the half-hour from sunset to midnight, featuring 300 colored lights that cascade up and down the tower while 800 strobe lights flash on and off.
French natives Line Renaud, a popular singer and actress, and restaurateur Guy Savoy appeared at the Wednesday event. Savoy operates namesake restaurants in Vegas and Paris
The free light display sits across The Strip from the Fountains of Bellagio, where dancing jets of water are also synchronized to music and have entertained visitors since 1998.
The tower stands 541 feet above the Strip. Like the original, it welcomes visitors to take a spin to the top, which costs $16 to $35, depending on when you go. It opened when the resort welcomed its first guests on Sept. 1, 1999.
To mark its two decades, the resort also plans to complete an $87-million renovation of nearly 1,600 rooms and suites, and has added a new spa.
When completed in May, each of the resort’s 2,900 rooms will feature two queen beds or one king bed plus a 55-inch flat-screen TV and a desk. Bathrooms will feature marble countertops and walk-in showers.
The Voie Spa & Salon offers natural treatments inspired by the French countryside. The site includes relaxation lounges, with an aroma steam room, whirlpool and sauna.
Info: Paris Las Vegas, (877) 796-2096