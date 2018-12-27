New Year's Eve room prices at 20 Las Vegas hotels

Las Vegas travelers making last-minute New Year’s Eve plans may find single-night stays for Dec. 31 in demand. Many hotels require a two- or three-night minimum on the weekend expected to draw about 318,000 visitors.
If you decide to go, check with your hotel about access. Las Vegas Boulevard and some cross streets close to traffic starting Monday afternoon.
Here’s what I found in a check of room prices at 20 resorts along the Strip as of Wednesday afternoon. Prices don’t include taxes, resort fees and parking.
Aria: Rooms on Dec. 31 from $699.
Bellagio: Two-night minimum stay. Rooms from $459 on Dec. 30 and $849 on Dec. 31.
Caesars Palace: Three-night minimum stay. Rooms from $299 on Dec. 29, $609 on Dec. 30 and $659 on Dec. 31.
Circus Circus: Two-night minimum stay. Tower rooms from $144 on Dec. 30 and $284 on Dec. 31.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Three-night minimum stay. Rooms from $135 on Dec. 29, $500 on Dec. 30 and $750 on Dec. 31.
Harrah’s: Two-night minimum stay. Rooms from $249 on Dec. 30 and $389 on Dec. 31.
Luxor: Two-night minimum stay. Rooms from $239 on Dec. 30 and $309 on Dec. 31.
Mandalay Bay: Rooms on Dec. 31 from $428.
MGM Grand: Two-night minimum stay. Rooms from $259 on Dec. 30 and $379 on Dec. 31.
The Mirage: Two-night minimum stay. Rooms from $259 on Dec.30 and $399 on Dec. 31.
NoMad Las Vegas: Rooms on Dec. 31 from $549.
Paris Las Vegas: Three-night minimum stay. Rooms from $199 on Dec. 29, $649 on Dec. 30 and $799 on Dec. 31.
Planet Hollywood: Sold out.
SLS Las Vegas: Rooms for Dec. 31 from $409.
Stratosphere: Rooms for Dec. 31 from $259.
Treasure Island: Rooms on Dece. 31 from $385.
Tropicana: Rooms on Dec. 31 from $359.
Venetian-Palazzo: Two-night minimum stay. Rooms for $499 per night.
Waldorf Astoria: Rooms on Dec. 31 from $720.
Wynn-Encore: Two-night minimum stay. Rooms for $407 per night.
Also, Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, Stratosphere, Treasure Island and Venetian-Palazzo shoot off fireworks at midnight as part of the annual outdoor America’s Party.