8 places to go on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

Thinking of joining the 318,000 Las Vegas visitors expected to welcome in 2019? If your New Year’s Eve plans include seeing a show, you’d better buy tickets soon. Big-name performers such as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grade are sold out, but Bruno Mars and the DJs duo the Chainsmokers still have space.
And there’s a cool new bar with a retro vibe (think vinyl) and of course fireworks everywhere at America’s Party. Here are eight places good for last-minute planners.
1. Bruno Mars
“Uptown Funk” star Bruno Mars will play two nights at T-Mobile Arena, with opening acts Boyz II Men. Tickets are still available starting at $195 for concerts Dec. 30 and 31 at T-Mobile Arena.
2. Tenacious D
Comedy rock duo Tenacious D (actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass) will perform Dec. 30 and 31 at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets from $68 on Dec. 30 and $136 on New Year’s Eve.
3. The Chainsmokers
DJ and pop duo the Chainsmokers continue their residency at the Wynn’s XS nightclub with a Dec. 31 show that includes an open bar. Tickets from $65 for women and $75 for men.
4. On the Record
The Strip’s newest nightclub, On the Record, will welcome its first guests Dec. 28. The venue, destined to become a favorite for music lovers, includes the Vinyl Parlor, in which guests can listen to an album of their choice (with headphones) while sipping cocktails created to match the music. The two-story club also features a double-decker bus that serves as the DJ stand.
On the Record will host guest bartenders from restaurants and clubs around the country. They include Erick Castro from Polite Provisions in San Diego. His special concoction for Vegas — the Road to Nowhere — is a blend of Commerce gin, chartreuse, absinthe, lemon and pineapple juices, honey syrup and orange bitters.
5. The Mob Museum
Head downtown to the Mob Museum to sing “Auld Lang Syne” while hoisting a glass of moonshine. The booze is distilled at the Speakeasy, the museum’s basement bar, which replicates the Prohibition era. A $60 table for two includes a bottle of Champagne. Reservations: (702) 724-8634.
6. Dinner at Ferraro’s
Have a cozy, romantic dinner with Gino and Rosalba Ferraro. The owners of Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar on Paradise Road about 1½ miles east of the Strip have created a special menu for reservations starting at 9 p.m.
The meal, priced at $195 per person, includes prawns with caviar, pappardelle with white Italian truffles, and branzino with prawns and artichokes. A midnight Champagne toast will include a serving of lentils, which in Italy are believed to bring prosperity in the New Year. Info and reservations: (702) 364-5300.
7. America’s Party
The Strip’s midnight fireworks display is one of the key reasons 318,000 people will be celebrating Dec. 31 in Las Vegas.
As part of America’s Party, more than 80,000 pyrotechnics will be fired from seven resorts as Las Vegas Boulevard turns into a jam-packed, traffic-free party zone.
8. The Stratosphere
The Stratosphere, one of the participating hotels, welcomes guests to view the show from its newly remodeled Observation Deck on Level 108. Tickets for the three-hour party — with an open bar, themed food stations, DJs and go-go dancers — start at $250.
Here are shows you likely won’t get into at this late date.
Lady Gaga’s residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM starts Dec. 28. If you’re hoping to see her over the holiday weekend — she has performances Friday, Sunday and Monday nights — Ticketmaster only has resale seats available.
Ariana Grande’s Dec. 29 concert at the Cosmopolitan is also sold out. Ticketmaster shows single resale seats starting at $1,125.
Also at the Cosmopolitan, Imagine Dragons is sold out for Dec. 31. Resale tickets for general admission are $619.