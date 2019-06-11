Where to see Las Vegas DJs mix it up and compete for a residency

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host five nights of DJs spinning vinyl during an “In the Mix” competition that starts Wednesday. The winner earns a residency at the the resort’s Clique Bar & Lounge.
The contest will be held on consecutive Wednesdays and feature about 20 DJs from the Las Vegas area performing five-minute sets to show off their skills.
After Wednesday’s first round, 10 competitors will advance to the next round, with half performing June 19 and the other half June 26.
The semifinals on July 3 will winnow the field down to four. On July 10, two DJs will battle it out to the end, performing three alternating, 10-minute sets.
Blackout Artists, Blueprint Sound and Club Killers provide the panel of judges, which include social media club influencers and professional DJs.
During the competition, Clique Bar’s mixologists will prepare drinks table-side for guests who may also order sliders, wings and deep-fried Oreos.
There is no cover charge to watch the contest, but table reservations are a must [(702) 698-7939].
ParaDice, a DJ who won the 2017 “In the Mix” competition, turned his win into a successful career, which includes performing at corporate events and clubs.
