New thrills in Las Vegas: go-kart racing at the Speedway

Go-kart racing comes to Las Vegas in a big way. Kids and their parents can race gas-powered models around a track with hairpin turns and speedy straightaways at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Vegas Superkarts’ 4-stroke engines can get up to speeds of more than 40 mph on a 2,100-foot outdoor track, according to a news release Tuesday. Drivers must be 14 or older and 55 inches tall; riders (some models have two seats) must be at least 42 inches tall.
Visitors can compete in sprint and endurance races, with up to a dozen go-karts on the track at any one time. Before setting foot on the track, participants are shown a safety video and given helmets. They can access more information — and compare their times against other drivers — by downloading the Vegas Superkarts app.
It costs $35 per race, with packages offered for multiple races, and reservations are recommended. Vegas Superkarts is open daily starting at 11 a.m. at 7065 Speedway Blvd. in Las Vegas.
Info: Vegas Superkarts