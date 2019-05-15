Advertisement

New thrills in Las Vegas: go-kart racing at the Speedway

By
May 15, 2019 | 6:30 AM
New thrills in Las Vegas: go-kart racing at the Speedway
A new fleet of gas-powered go karts is ready for racing at Vegas Superkarts. (Beau Caldwell / Exotics Racing)

Go-kart racing comes to Las Vegas in a big way. Kids and their parents can race gas-powered models around a track with hairpin turns and speedy straightaways at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Vegas Superkarts’ 4-stroke engines can get up to speeds of more than 40 mph on a 2,100-foot outdoor track, according to a news release Tuesday. Drivers must be 14 or older and 55 inches tall; riders (some models have two seats) must be at least 42 inches tall.

Advertisement
Kids must be at least 14 and 55 inches tall to drive.
Kids must be at least 14 and 55 inches tall to drive. (Beau Caldwell / Exotics Racing)

Visitors can compete in sprint and endurance races, with up to a dozen go-karts on the track at any one time. Before setting foot on the track, participants are shown a safety video and given helmets. They can access more information — and compare their times against other drivers — by downloading the Vegas Superkarts app.

It costs $35 per race, with packages offered for multiple races, and reservations are recommended. Vegas Superkarts is open daily starting at 11 a.m. at 7065 Speedway Blvd. in Las Vegas.

Info: Vegas Superkarts

Advertisement
Advertisement