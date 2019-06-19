Vegas restaurant from former Eataly chef debuts with a 3-course meal for $40

Locale, a 75-seat Italian trattoria from former Carnevino and Eataly Las Vegas executive chef Nicole Brisson, will make its debut Wednesday evening and is offering a three-course menu with wine pairings for $40.
The limited-time deal is offered in conjunction with Las Vegas Restaurant Week. Diners can choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from a special menu that includes squash blossoms filled with ricotta, wood-fired pizza, roasted chicken with polenta and Bergamot-infused panna cotta. A wine pairing is also included with each course. The set price menu will be available through June 28.
Locale, which is south of the Strip in Las Vegas’ Mountain’s Edge neighborhood, will focus on rustic Italian dishes prepared with locally grown produce and specialty ingredients imported from Italy, Brisson said. She spent nearly 20 years as the top chef at three notable Italian restaurants at the Venetian: meat-centric Carnevino, pizza-and-pasta oriented Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria and elegant B&B Ristorante. Brisson joined Eataly when the three Mario Batali restaurants closed last year.
Locale’s menu is varied: salads, pastas and wood-fired pizzas as well as grilled steaks, prosciutto-stuffed pork saltimbocca, and lamb chops rubbed with dried local mint and lemon. Most items on the one-page menu fall in the $7-$23 range.
“With this menu, I wanted to take an in-depth approach to ingredients,” Brisson said. “Some of the dishes won’t be widely recognized because I want guests to experience true Italian food, but everything on the menu is approachable for families.”
Locale is a joint project of Brisson and restaurateur Andy Hooper. Hopper co-owns the popular nearby restaurant the Black Sheep with two other veterans of chef Daniel Boulud’s DB Bistro at the Venetian, which closed in 2017.
As with the Black Sheep, Locale’s off-Strip location allows the restaurant to deliver a top-quality dining experience at a solid value, Hopper said
Info: Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, No. 106, Las Vegas, is open for dinner 4:30-10 p.m. nightly.