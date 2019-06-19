Vegas restaurant from former Eataly chef debuts with a 3-course meal for $40

Locale, which is south of the Strip in Las Vegas’ Mountain’s Edge neighborhood, will focus on rustic Italian dishes prepared with locally grown produce and specialty ingredients imported from Italy, Brisson said. She spent nearly 20 years as the top chef at three notable Italian restaurants at the Venetian: meat-centric Carnevino, pizza-and-pasta oriented Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria and elegant B&B Ristorante. Brisson joined Eataly when the three Mario Batali restaurants closed last year.