Orange County, the hiking gem you need to know. Here are the 12 best trails

Crystal Cove State Park may be best known for its glistening beaches, plentiful tide pools (my favorite spot to find hermit crabs dueling over coveted real estate) and the charming historic Crystal Cove cottages. While a beach stay is a must, so is a visit to the 2,400 acres of beautiful backcountry that sits just across Pacific Coast Highway. Explore it on the 9-mile Perimeter Loop that constantly rewards hikers with expansive coastal panoramas. Grab a map at the ranger station and hit the No Dogs Trail (is that clear enough?) to start traversing the rolling hills of the park. The marquee route is a three-mile stretch along Moro Ridge, the highest point in the park and thus the most epic views. Soak it in (before doing a cool-down soak later) and look toward Palos Verdes Peninsula in the north and as far south as San Diego; Catalina and San Clemente islands may be prominently present too. You’ll get a chance to descend into Moro Canyon among oaks and sycamores, where you may run into overnighters. Yes, this is also a great spot to test out that new backpacking gear with three hike-in campgrounds (Upper Moro, Lower Moro, Deer Canyon); check with the rangers before heading out. On your trek back toward the coast, look for bottlenose dolphins if you brought the binocs. If not, enjoy the surrounding coastal sage brush, lemonade berry and the luminous red flowers of paintbrush as you complete the loop. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to predict you’ll be back to hike this one again.



Park in the free paved lot; no dogs allowed. Start at the No Dogs Trail next to the Ranger Station.

