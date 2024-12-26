This must be Beverly Hills

It’s hard to think of patch of SoCal real estate — of any size — that’s as famous for luxury living as the 5.17 square miles of Beverly Hills where celebrities live, movies shoot, tourists flock and even the ZIP Code is famous. Not bad for a stretch of land that was dotted with fields of cabbage and lima beans at the turn of the 20th century.

That’s when an investment syndicate, later called Rodeo Land & Water Co., snapped up more than 3,000 acres and began carving it into lots that developers had a hard time attracting buyers for (which today is laughable to imagine) until railroad magnate Henry Huntington lured hotelier Margaret Anderson to build a posh destination in the area. That destination — you know it as the Beverly Hills Hotel — opened in 1912 and the celebrities and captains of industry the resort attracted in its early years not only helped the soon-to-be-city take off, but also defined it as a locus of wealth and power. It officially incorporated in 1914 with a name city founders borrowed from Beverly Farms, Massachusetts.

The city looms large in the pop-culture psyche not just as the world capital of conspicuous consumption but as a place of sharp contrasts between the haves and the have nots, those who inhabit the world on one side of the distinctive shield-shaped signs and those living on the well-landscaped other side. That’s what made TV shows like “The Beverly Hillbillies,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” popular as well as movies from “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” to 40 years of “Beverly Hills Cop” and its sequels. And that’s undoubtedly part of what keeps the tour buses rolling through.

Yes, exploring this storied stretch of ground and all it’s home to can be expensive — especially if luxury shopping and over-the-top dining are your thing. But here’s the secret: it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of places to go, things to do and foodstuffs to feast on around town that won’t break the bank, and you’ll find some of our favorites here. One thing you might be surprised to find is particularly affordable here is parking; a robust number of strategically placed city-owned garages offer one- or two-hour free parking and license-plate readers make egress a breeze.

