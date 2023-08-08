25 things to do in L.A. before summer ends

You were going to do so much in Los Angeles this summer. Then life happened.

But there’s still time — hills to be climbed, waves to be caught, cocktails to be confronted, Dodger Dogs to be consumed.

Take on a few of these adventures and you can be proud you made the most of this season (which, around here, continues far beyond the moment Starbucks starts making pumpkin spice lattes). And if you’re looking to explore beyond the city, check out our guide to the 101 best California experiences.