25 things to do in L.A. before summer ends
You were going to do so much in Los Angeles this summer. Then life happened.
But there’s still time — hills to be climbed, waves to be caught, cocktails to be confronted, Dodger Dogs to be consumed.
Take on a few of these adventures and you can be proud you made the most of this season (which, around here, continues far beyond the moment Starbucks starts making pumpkin spice lattes). And if you’re looking to explore beyond the city, check out our guide to the 101 best California experiences.
Touch a sea creature at the Aquarium of the Pacific
Although the aquarium is open every day of the year (except Christmas Day), it’s worth paying a visit on a weekend between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. so you can pop by the Moon Jelly Touch Lab on the Harbor Terrace and hand-feed some of the Aurelia labiata yourself. Buy a condiment cup or two of brine shrimp (one for $3, two for $5; I highly recommend the latter), pour it into the water next to a jelly and watch tiny pink blobs appear inside its translucent bell, indicating its stomachs are filling with lunch.
At this point you should take the opportunity to reach out and lightly touch the moon jelly’s bell (you won’t get stung — its venom is too weak for humans to feel) so you can tell all your friends about that time you petted a jellyfish. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Advanced reservations required. Adult tickets cost $44.95.
Flee by sea to Catalina Island
Creep through the greenery at Descanso Gardens
Descanso’s Sturt Haaga Gallery has rotating exhibits throughout the year, and the gardens often host original compositions and performances, sometimes with music piped through the trees. The garden, which is owned by L.A. County, also hosts popular seasonal events such as the Halloween-season Carved, featuring hundreds of pumpkins intricately carved by artists, and the annual Enchanted holiday light show. Visit often to check out the changing gardens because there’s always something blooming at Descanso. This is a garden you can visit according to your mood. Whether you’re feeling reflective or joyous, it will always be uplifting.
Adult admission is $15. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Dec. 25. Members can enter at 8 a.m. (Annual memberships start at $70 for individuals and $99 for families.)
Food can be purchased on-site daily at the Kitchen at Descanso from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No pets permitted except trained service dogs.
Capture a prized firepit at Dockweiler State Beach
It’s a wide, sandy beach, with an RV park handy to the beach’s roughly 40 fire pits (first come, first served). Beyond the usual swimming, surfing, volleyball, running and lolling on the sand and picnicking, you’ll find people hang-gliding here, and you’ll see cyclists passing on the adjacent Marvin Braude Bike Trail, which runs 22 miles between Torrance to the south and Pacific Palisades to the north.
Also, Dockweiler has about 2,000 spots in its five parking lots, far more than most beaches in the region. (If you’re headed to the fire rings, they’re closest to lots 1, 2 and 3.) Though this is officially a state beach, it’s run by Los Angeles County.
The main drawback here is the sound of LAX air traffic passing overhead.
Catch a game at Dodger Stadium
Yes, it costs more. But it delivers so much sensory input and (unless you land in the wrong seat) sense of community. The team has been in and out of first place all year, and has plenty of home games coming in late summer — 10 in the second half of August, 13 more in September, with the playoff situation as yet unknown.
Dodger Stadium opened in 1962 and seats about 56,000. Cheapest seats: $28. Hot dogs: $6.99 and up (which makes the Dodgers’ concession operation about average among major league venues). Whether or not you’re ready for a Dodger Dog, you’ll likely love the astute noodling of organist Dieter Ruehle.
Also, several Major League Baseball rule changes this year have resulted in more scoring and shorter games. An MLB study found the average game now lasts 2 hours and 37 minutes, down from 3 hours and 4 minutes in 2022.
Take to the water in an Echo Park Lake swan boat
Also, you’re traveling by foot-powered paddles, and the pedaling is easy because you’re in no hurry and you don’t have far to go. Maybe you’ll want to do a circuit of the lake (really a man-made reservoir). Maybe you’ll sidle up to the towers of whitewater rising from the mid-lake fountain. Maybe you’ll eat at the Boathouse Bistro next to the dock. Maybe you’ll wait until after dark (because the swans light up).
The boats are managed by Wheel Fun Rentals. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through Sept. 4. Rentals are $12 hourly per adult, $7 for those under 18. Reservations required. The small boats can seat two adults and two children under age 10. The large boats can seat up to five people. Hand-crank boats are also available.
Though there’s a public lot at 1149 Echo Park Ave., you may well end up seeking street parking. Try Laguna Avenue, just east of Echo Park Avenue. As in many areas of the city, you may expect to see tents belonging to unhoused people — but a lot has changed around the lake. In March 2021, city officials temporarily closed the park, removed a large homeless encampment, arrested more than 180 protesters and later reopened the park. Walking around the lake on Aug. 1, I saw a few troubled souls, a few anglers, two maintenance workers cleaning up, many happy families, a dozen turtles next to the lotus flowers at the south end of the lake and zero tents.
Introduce a kid to a Disney classic at El Capitan
It was built for live stage shows in 1926, used for the premiere of “Citizen Kane” in 1941 and revived in the 1990s by Disney, which opens many new films here and often features characters like Belle and Moana “live on stage” before animated features begin. Keep an eye (and ear) out for the venue’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ, which rises from beneath the stage, gleaming like gold, and sends its sound through more than 2,500 pipes. Movie tickets typically cost $21-$25 for adults, $20-$25 for children ages 3-11.
Juggle art, science and history in Exposition Park
Linger in shade at the Getty Center Gardens
That said, the Getty’s four surrounding gardens are worth a visit all by themselves. Most spectacular is the large Central Garden, a kind of living artwork designed by California artist Robert Irwin that involves paths that follow and cross a fast-moving stream that ends in a waterfall into a pool at the bottom of the hill. Brilliant bougainvillea cascade out of tall iron trellises like colorful giant umbrellas, and the foliage and plantings change with the seasons to live up to Irwin’s statement about the garden: “Always changing, never twice the same,” carved into one of the steppingstones.
The gardens also include a variety of cactuses and succulents and sculptures, all framed by the Getty’s austere, otherworldly architecture. Admission is free but parking is $20 per vehicle. Closed on Monday.
Eat globally at Grand Central Market
It’s a happy place, with about 40 food stalls and several craft vendors in the less-trafficked bazaar downstairs. Recent departures: Horse Thief BBQ and PBJ.LA, which specialized in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Recent arrivals: Ghost Sando Shop (hot and cold sandwiches) and Bastion Bakery (serving croissants, baguettes, whole-grain bread and more). The big neon display near Hill Street is turning into one of the city’s most common meeting places, right up there with the clock tower at the Original Farmers Market and the Santa Monica Pier.
Also, just across Hill Street you’ll find the Angels Flight Railway, a funicular that dates to 1901. Its two orange cars charge $1 one-way for a short, steep ride (298 feet) to California Plaza atop Bunker Hill.
See a concert up close at the Greek Theatre
August’s scheduled performers include Ziggy Marley, Trombone Shorty, Mavis Staples, Gipsy Kings, Los Lonely Boys, Chicago, Darius Rucker and Cigarettes and Sex. And there will be many more; shows continue through Oct. 30.
Parking is $30-$100.
Scan the sky from Griffith Observatory
Free public telescopes are available on the roof and lawn, usually beginning about 7 p.m., on nights when the observatory is open and skies are clear. The view of the twinkling city grid below is available to all and best just after sunset.
The facility’s 290-seat Samuel Oschin Planetarium Theater offers shows ($10 per adult) every 60 to 90 minutes. The most frequently presented show is “Signs of Life,” a 35-minute “astronomical detective story” that examines prospects of life elsewhere.
Explore the Hammer Museum's art and the UCLA campus
In less than 35 years, the Hammer has morphed from an oilman’s vanity project into an esteemed contemporary showcase — a free showcase.
Step inside and you are surrounded by a red yarn installation by Chiharu Shiota (through Aug. 27). Approach Rita McBride’s laser beam array “Particulates” (through Nov. 5) and you find yourself in the middle of a James Bond title sequence. Provocative works from the Hammer’s permanent collection (on display through Aug. 20) include artists Mark Bradford, Noah Purifoy, Chris Burden and John Baldessari. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays with parking underground.
For a sense of the UCLA campus (which has 31,600 undergrads and drew about 145,900 freshman applications in 2023), walk a 2-mile loop from the Hammer. Head north on Westwood Boulevard to Bruin Plaza (where a big, bronze Bruin bear statue awaits your selfies). Climb Election Walk to Shapiro Fountain. The big brick behemoth to your right will be Powell Library. To your left: Royce Hall, host to many a concert. Now circle back. You’ll pass the Fowler Museum (which explores global arts and cultures) on your right.
Back at the Hammer, try lunch in the courtyard at Lulu, a restaurant by California cuisine pioneer Alice Waters and David Tanis. It serves lunch (Tuesday through Sunday) and dinner (Tuesday through Saturday).
Listen up (and maybe sing along) at the Hollywood Bowl
Shows continue into the first week of November, when Kiss and Hozier are scheduled.
One more bowl note: What’s more summery than picnicking before and during a show here? Picnics at the Bowl have become a treasured civic tradition in a city that could use more of such rituals. You’re allowed to bring your own food and drink for many shows but alcohol is forbidden at some. Read up in advance.
See a movie or hear a concert at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Show up early for one of the events offered on the Fairbanks Lawn and remind yourself that Mel Blanc, Cecil B. DeMille, Judy Garland, Dee Dee Ramone, Rudolph Valentino, Burt Reynolds and many others repose here. Others might rest elsewhere, but are honored with cenotaphs, including Jayne Mansfield, Hattie McDaniel and Johnny Ramone.
Among the coming cemetery movie screenings presented with Cinespia: “Kill Bill” (Vols. 1 and 2, Aug. 19), “Poltergeist” (Aug. 26) and “Scarface” (Sept. 16). Tickets are typically $20-$32 per adult. Live music is often booked at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever.
(If you’d rather explore by daylight, management hosts pay-by-donation yoga classes daily.)
The cemetery’s Day of the Dead celebration — a spectacle for more than 20 years, usually featuring costumed visitors, dancers, musicians on multiple stages and altars honoring the dead — takes place Saturday, Oct. 28.
Roam Huntington Library inside and out
Depending on where you roam, the gardens evoke the desert, the jungle, China, Japan and a dozen other themes on 120 acres.
Indoors (and air-conditioned), the museum is showing through Sept. 4 “Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy,” a series of prints made by members of the Gees Bend Quiltmakers’ Collective in Alabama. Also on display through Dec. 4 is an exhibit celebrating the library’s oldest book: “Printed in 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon from the Song Dynasty.”
Drive through and order big at In-N-Out Burger
You might also head to the nearby replica of the chain’s first tiny, red-and-white burger shack, open for photo ops 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at 13766 Francisquito Ave., Baldwin Park.
Harry and Esther Snyder opened the first In-N-Out in 1948, which put them among the first to try a drive-through restaurant. (The kitchen was about 10 square feet.) The company’s ties to car culture have remained strong through the decades, but fans say the burgers are what matter most. To taste what the fuss is all about, order a Double-Double, Animal-Style — a double cheeseburger with extra spread and grilled onions, basically — which has fueled the company’s growth to more than 330 outlets in seven western states. (The first outlets in Colorado opened in 2020, but there are still no In-N-Outs east of Texas.)
By the way, if you’re still a bit hazy on In-N-Out’s off-the-menu options (not just Animal Style, but Protein Style, 4x4 and more), the company now explains them on its website.
Take a walk above the water on Malibu Pier
Graze at L.A.'s Original Farmers Market (and check out the Grove)
Hungry? For all things French, try Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market. For tacos, Trejo’s or Granjero Cantina. And for pie, Du-par’s (since 1938).
The market’s Thursday evening summer live music series (6-8 p.m.) wraps up on Aug. 31, the west patio area features rock tribute bands every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., near EB’s Beer & Wine.
If you’re traveling with teens, or craving some 21st century vibes, head next door to the Grove shopping center, whose burbling fountain, circling trolley and piped-in Sinatra vocals have become part of L.A. DNA (even though the mogul behind the mall, Rick Caruso, couldn’t quite get elected mayor last year). The Grove includes more than a dozen restaurants, and 14 movie screens don’t hurt. The Grove, which opened in 2002, has more parking and foot traffic but the market has seniority.
Hit the beach at Paradise Cove
The cove isn’t cheap, but it’s just about ideal for entertaining out-of-towners. The Paradise operation includes a sequestered beach with a lively restaurant, beach gear rentals, lifeguards, reclining seats on the sand and servers fetching burgers and rum drinks. Yes, you can swim. Be sure to spend more than $30 in the restaurant and less than four hours at the cove, however. Otherwise, your $10-$15 tab for parking will inflate to as much as $65.
Also, if you have an out-of-towner along, be sure to point out the upscale mobile homes of the Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park next door, often described as “America’s priciest trailer park.” And if your out-of-towners remember any ’70s television, remind them that this is where Jim Rockford lived.
Hunt vintage treasure at the Rose Bowl Flea Market
To avoid the midday heat, arrive promptly at 9 a.m., the general admission opening time. Or pay extra for VIP admission as early as 5 a.m.
These events draw as many as 2,500 vendors and 20,000 buyers and browsers. One Sunday last year I found Fiesta ware, siesta wear, disco balls, antique awls, molas, colas, Elvis on velvet, Buddha on a pedestal, Jesus on a cross, Jell-O molds, foam fingers, maps, caps, stones, phones, pliers, flyers, carpenters’ tools, costume jewels, two old seats from the L.A. Coliseum, hot dogs for $2 and (this was no bargain) water for $5.
It’s $12.66 per person for buyers, or $21.10 for early admission. The most convenient parking lot costs $15.
Pedal the Strand (a.k.a. Marvin Braude Bike Trail)
Also known as the Marvin Braude Bike Trail, it starts at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades and continues to Torrance Beach, passing through Santa Monica, Venice, Marina del Rey, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach.
Along the way, check out Muscle Beach in Venice, once the hangout of bodybuilders Lou Ferrigno and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. And don’t forget to take a moment to admire Santa Monica’s pier, where you can ride the Ferris wheel, take a spin on a nearly century-old carousel, go fishing off the west end or cool off with a snow cone. If you need a quick cool down, you could even go for a swim.
Tip a tropical cocktail at the Tiki-Ti
The place dates to 1961, when veteran barkeep Ray Buhen took over his father-in-law’s violin shop and starting mixing rum drinks and hanging blowfish from the ceiling.
Buhen, who came to California from the Philippines in 1930, had worked more than 20 years in tropical bars throughout Southern California and his place prospered as others faded.
Now the Tiki-Ti, all 12 stools and five tables of it, is run by Ray’s son and grandson, Mike Buhen and Mike Buhen Jr. Tropical doodads everywhere. Gentle island music. Plenty of regulars and easy banter. No beer, no wine, just a list of about 90 stiff tropical drinks, often in colors more lurid than a drag queen’s tube top.
If you arrive on a Wednesday, order a Ray’s Mistake (a $9 special) and be ready at 9 p.m. for the weekly Tiki-Ti toast to Ray. Open Wednesday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
Admire the Venice Venus
Take in the careening teens at the Venice Skate Park, the body builders, the absurdly large number of vendors peddling sunglasses. Save time (or another day) for the canals just south of South Venice Boulevard and the upscale restaurants, galleries and shops along Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Depending on the block, and on the latest chapter in the city’s struggles to help house the homeless, you may find many tents or not.
Munch and sip with abandon at the 626 Night Market
The event, created by Taiwanese American Jonny Hwang in 2012, is inspired by the varied after-dark marketplaces that thrive throughout Asia and named for the area code of the heavily Asian San Gabriel Valley. But it’s not just traditional street food. It’s also a sort of snack lab, full of hybrids and experiments (though not so full of places to sit down). On my last visit — to a mini spring version of the market in Santa Monica — I wound up trying macadamia nut ice-brew coffee, which nicely washed down the bulgogi dumpling from a stand nearby. The pho tacos, snorkel-shaped Hawaiian honey cones and red velvet cake infused with red wine? Maybe next time.
In its early years at Arcadia’s Santa Anita racetrack, the market grew to include as many as 250 vendors and 100,000 guests in a long weekend, then paused, shrank and rearranged itself to endure the pandemic.
It happens in Santa Anita Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 8-10 (admission: $5-$9) and Costa Mesa Aug. 25-27. There are also mini market weekends Aug. 12-13 and Aug. 26-27 in Santa Monica).
