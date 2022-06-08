25 free things to do in California that will get you in the summer groove

This is part of “California 101,” our guide to the best experiences across the state.

With the summer season upon us, thoughts often turn to travel. However, anyone considering a trip these days is likely frustrated by soaring airfares, galloping gas prices and general inflation. Still, there’s some consolation: Twenty-five free things to do in California.

Because there is no such thing as a truly free lunch (or a free road trip), it will still cost you something to get to and from these places. But once you’re there, your wallet may breathe easy.

