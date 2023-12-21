18 places in L.A. where your dog is more welcomed than you

“Your dog is welcome to come in!”

The barista had been watching me tie Ernie, my 12-year-old Boston terrier mix, to the front railing outside of L.A.’s Sightglass Coffee. In his younger days, Ernie would have accompanied me inside without a second thought. He has a knack for making intense eye contact that, combined with an energetic tail wag, makes people instantly fall in love. A survival instinct that flatters the human ego. But he’s gotten cranky in his old age and now has a tendency to snap at other dogs, so if he does come out into the real world, he stays outside. Plus I was just running in to grab some coffee beans. But before I could explain all this, the barista added, “We’re very dog-friendly here. And he’s so handsome!”

I turned around and, sure enough, Ernie was staring at us through the glass doors, psychically burrowing his way into the barista’s loving heart. And looking around the cavernous coffee shop, she wasn’t wrong. There were dogs of all sizes and breeds hanging around at the feet of their humans while they tapped away on laptops or gabbed with friends over lattes. It’s a scene not uncommon in Los Angeles. Walk into any coffee shop, fast casual restaurant, plant store, grocery store and cannabis shop, and you’re bound to see someone’s canine companion shopping right alongside them. It’s as if there’s an unspoken rule around this town that, for better or for worse, as long as your dog is chill, they’re welcome in. (Health department, if you’re reading this, just be cool?)

Bottom line, if you’re a dog in L.A, you’ve definitely got it made. Here are 18 places around Los Angeles where your pup will be greeted with excitement and glee. Oh, and you’re welcome to come in too.

