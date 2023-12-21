18 places in L.A. where your dog is more welcomed than you
“Your dog is welcome to come in!”
The barista had been watching me tie Ernie, my 12-year-old Boston terrier mix, to the front railing outside of L.A.’s Sightglass Coffee. In his younger days, Ernie would have accompanied me inside without a second thought. He has a knack for making intense eye contact that, combined with an energetic tail wag, makes people instantly fall in love. A survival instinct that flatters the human ego. But he’s gotten cranky in his old age and now has a tendency to snap at other dogs, so if he does come out into the real world, he stays outside. Plus I was just running in to grab some coffee beans. But before I could explain all this, the barista added, “We’re very dog-friendly here. And he’s so handsome!”
I turned around and, sure enough, Ernie was staring at us through the glass doors, psychically burrowing his way into the barista’s loving heart. And looking around the cavernous coffee shop, she wasn’t wrong. There were dogs of all sizes and breeds hanging around at the feet of their humans while they tapped away on laptops or gabbed with friends over lattes. It’s a scene not uncommon in Los Angeles. Walk into any coffee shop, fast casual restaurant, plant store, grocery store and cannabis shop, and you’re bound to see someone’s canine companion shopping right alongside them. It’s as if there’s an unspoken rule around this town that, for better or for worse, as long as your dog is chill, they’re welcome in. (Health department, if you’re reading this, just be cool?)
Bottom line, if you’re a dog in L.A, you’ve definitely got it made. Here are 18 places around Los Angeles where your pup will be greeted with excitement and glee. Oh, and you’re welcome to come in too.
Doggonit, there’s more: Also check out our guides to dog-friendly beaches and urban hiking trails.
Sightglass Coffee
If you enjoy daydreaming about quitting your job and starting your own line of artisanal small-batch coffee beans, grab a booth under the large windows that offer a view of the roasting process. The cavernous space makes it a natural magnet for your doggy sidekick as you plop down to knock out that presentation deck or the next Oscar-worthy script. Just make sure the baristas get a chance to say hello. Hot tip: Sightglass doesn’t have Wi-Fi, so bring your mobile hot spot.
🐶 perk: Your pup will probably sniff the rear of a famous person’s dog.
Andante Coffee
The shop itself falls on the minimalist-chic end of the coffee shop spectrum with unadorned ecru walls, rough wood and cement benches, and an exposed coffee roaster tucked away in one corner. The crowd is equally chic, if less minimal, probably due to the fact that it’s kitty-corner from the original Erewhon Market on Beverly Boulevard. Grab a freshly made almond croissant, your fancy coffee of choice, a doggy bone from the bowl on the counter, and post up at a table. Just don’t be surprised if a giant lab plops down on the bench next to you.
🐶 perk: The treats here are free and flow like drip coffee.
Tail O’ the Pup
For your pup, order a Doggy Dog (a skinless hot dog with bacon-flavored cheese) and Doggy Beer (a mix of vegetables, herbs and bone broth). For yourself (or your fellow humans), order up a 1946 Pup (a split hot dog, grilled onions, house mustard) and a side of onion rings. Is it weird to eat a hot dog at a place called Tail O’ the Pup, while the tail of your pup is no doubt wagging just below your table? Maybe don’t think about it too hard.
🐶 perk: It’s a great post-WeHo Dog Park lunch spot.
Rolling Greens
🐶 perk: Apartment pups get a whiff of fresh plants.
Muddy Paw Coffee
🐶 perk: There’s a delightful selection of dog-approved pastries and treats.
The Eagle
🐶 perk: Harnesses aren’t just for dogs here.
The Sycamore Kitchen
🐶 perk: Being included in the brunch gossip.
Cinespia at the Greek Theatre
🐶 perk: Popcorn
The Morrison
From the human menu, go for the Bacon Bourbonator burger and side of truffle fries, then wash it all down with something from the impressive beer menu. There’s a generous happy hour from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy the fun, casual scene on the front patio where you and your dog might make a few new friends.
🐶 perk: For dogs, there are solid food options here — bowls of rice can be mixed with either chopped hamburger beef, chicken or chopped hot dogs.
Salazar
🐶 perk: Chances are some carne asada will make it to the ground.
Dog PPL
🐶 perk: Trained “rufferees” are on hand to monitor the grounds, break things up if play gets too rough and scoop poop if owners forget to do so.
Tabula Rasa Bar
Come for the happy hour ($5 beers, $8 wines from 4 to 6 p.m. every day) and you’ll spot a few of those good dogs. Sometimes on Sundays there are as many dogs as people, a bartender says. There’s some sidewalk seating out front, but the real dog action is on the back patio.
“It’s a nice, laid-back atmosphere,” says Ian Davis, who was drinking a beer with his social border collie Cooper nearby.
I tried the bubbly nonalcoholic rosé as an experiment — it’s not something I’d get again. Glasses of chilled red and orange wine fared better among my happy hour mates. So did the massive combo board, covered in meats, cheeses and Bub & Grandma’s sourdough.
It can get loud — keep that in mind if your dog’s sensitive to noise. My low-riding fluffball Pepper, who is mostly blind and mostly deaf, slept the whole time we were there. She was unbothered as Marvin, a skinny dog in a green sweater, cautiously sniffed around her.
🐶 perk: You may see the same dogs and their people often if you become a regular.
Habitat Coffee Shop
Habitat is that neighborhood spot with the good coffee, dangerous pastries — especially the whoopie pie — and oogly-googly eyes for dogs.
“They’re very friendly here. It’s a lovely place,” says Lola Gutierrez, who comes twice a week to work on a film script with her mutt, Ginger, in tow. “Ginger loves it here because they have dog treats.”
There is a container of free Milk-Bones by the milk and sugar and other dog treats for sale, stationed in between the register and a donation box for Homes Fur All, a pet rescue. A bulletin board is home to posters for a dog that needs a new home, a missing cat and pet-sitting services. The coffee shop also runs a monthly dog photo competition on Instagram. The winner gets a $50 gift card.
“We never run. He’d just win every time,” says Emily Rice of her handsome pitbull mix, Harlow. Rice comes to Habitat often for all the puppy love — and Jenna’s Chopped Salad (named for the owner), which is studded with apples and farro.
My recent orders include the cauliflower melt (a hint of a spice kick), the croissant egg sandwich (heftier than expected) and cold brew (goes down smooth).
🐶 perk: The free treats jar is plentiful.
The Fat Dog
🐶 perk: Most of the staff are dog owners and happily cater to the canines that breeze in with their families.
The Trails in Griffith Park
🐶 perk: Pair a Trails cafe visit with a stroll on the dog-friendly Fern Dell Nature Trail, one of L.A.’s hikes with glorious shade.
Otus Thai
🐶 perk: On the menu, while you enjoy pad see ew, you can order the “Woof woof” ($5), a plate of steamed chicken for dogs.
Hashimoto Gallery
From the solo show by Seonna Hong to the food-themed group show “Potluck,” exhibits at Hashimoto are bold and vibrant. You can always count on seeing something inspiring on the walls — and having a delightful adventure with your pooch.
🐶 perk: Dogs will feel at home in this warm and welcoming space, where an adorable rescue mutt named Meera — whose human is gallery director Dasha Matsuura — is the consummate host. “I love taking my fuzzy art appreciator with me everywhere and love providing that space for our guests and collectors too,” Matsuura says.
Chevalier’s Books
Most days, the sidewalks of Larchmont Village become a veritable pup parade, where the regulars also know to pull their owners into pet supply shop Tailwaggers to request more snacks. Or you may spot superstar dog groomer Jess Rona, who has her ultra-exclusive salon a few blocks up the street.
🐶 perk: There’s no shushing and snobby looks at this bookstore, where pets are fed snacks and cooed over.
