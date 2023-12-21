Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

18 places in L.A. where your dog is more welcomed than you

By Raef Harrison
“Your dog is welcome to come in!”

The barista had been watching me tie Ernie, my 12-year-old Boston terrier mix, to the front railing outside of L.A.’s Sightglass Coffee. In his younger days, Ernie would have accompanied me inside without a second thought. He has a knack for making intense eye contact that, combined with an energetic tail wag, makes people instantly fall in love. A survival instinct that flatters the human ego. But he’s gotten cranky in his old age and now has a tendency to snap at other dogs, so if he does come out into the real world, he stays outside. Plus I was just running in to grab some coffee beans. But before I could explain all this, the barista added, “We’re very dog-friendly here. And he’s so handsome!”

I turned around and, sure enough, Ernie was staring at us through the glass doors, psychically burrowing his way into the barista’s loving heart. And looking around the cavernous coffee shop, she wasn’t wrong. There were dogs of all sizes and breeds hanging around at the feet of their humans while they tapped away on laptops or gabbed with friends over lattes. It’s a scene not uncommon in Los Angeles. Walk into any coffee shop, fast casual restaurant, plant store, grocery store and cannabis shop, and you’re bound to see someone’s canine companion shopping right alongside them. It’s as if there’s an unspoken rule around this town that, for better or for worse, as long as your dog is chill, they’re welcome in. (Health department, if you’re reading this, just be cool?)

Bottom line, if you’re a dog in L.A, you’ve definitely got it made. Here are 18 places around Los Angeles where your pup will be greeted with excitement and glee. Oh, and you’re welcome to come in too.

Sightglass Coffee
(Raef Harrison)

Sightglass Coffee

Hollywood Coffee
By Raef Harrison
Situated at the end of the street that’s been dubbed “L.A.’s coolest new hangout,” Sightglass Coffee is a shining example of the warehouse rehabilitation movement that has become so trendy as of late. With high, exposed-beam ceilings and glistening red floors, the open space is filled with indoor seating, a spacious (and shady) back patio, a coffee bar and food counter, and even a small retail/grocery shop.

If you enjoy daydreaming about quitting your job and starting your own line of artisanal small-batch coffee beans, grab a booth under the large windows that offer a view of the roasting process. The cavernous space makes it a natural magnet for your doggy sidekick as you plop down to knock out that presentation deck or the next Oscar-worthy script. Just make sure the baristas get a chance to say hello. Hot tip: Sightglass doesn’t have Wi-Fi, so bring your mobile hot spot.

🐶 perk: Your pup will probably sniff the rear of a famous person’s dog.
Andante Coffee
(Raef Harrison)

Andante Coffee

Fairfax Coffee
By Raef Harrison
This spot has been a part of my weekly routine for the better part of a decade. Every Friday, I drop my dog Ernie off at Pour La Pooch next door for daycare, then pop into Andante for an iced Americano. And every Friday, I see the same group of neighborhood dogs ranging from a giant husky to a small spaniel mix hanging out outside as their owners chat.

The shop itself falls on the minimalist-chic end of the coffee shop spectrum with unadorned ecru walls, rough wood and cement benches, and an exposed coffee roaster tucked away in one corner. The crowd is equally chic, if less minimal, probably due to the fact that it’s kitty-corner from the original Erewhon Market on Beverly Boulevard. Grab a freshly made almond croissant, your fancy coffee of choice, a doggy bone from the bowl on the counter, and post up at a table. Just don’t be surprised if a giant lab plops down on the bench next to you.

🐶 perk: The treats here are free and flow like drip coffee.
Tail O Pup for the dog friendly spots POI.
(Raef Harrison)

Tail O’ the Pup

West Hollywood Restaurant
By Raef Harrison
This walk-up restaurant shaped like a hot dog inside of a bun on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards is a reincarnation of the iconic hot dog stand from the 1970s that once stood a few blocks south. Once you order from the window, grab a seat either on the patio directly behind the big wiener, inside the small dining room filled with black-and-white photos spotlighting cherished moments in its long history, or head up to the rooftop patio.

For your pup, order a Doggy Dog (a skinless hot dog with bacon-flavored cheese) and Doggy Beer (a mix of vegetables, herbs and bone broth). For yourself (or your fellow humans), order up a 1946 Pup (a split hot dog, grilled onions, house mustard) and a side of onion rings. Is it weird to eat a hot dog at a place called Tail O’ the Pup, while the tail of your pup is no doubt wagging just below your table? Maybe don’t think about it too hard.

🐶 perk: It’s a great post-WeHo Dog Park lunch spot.
A dog on a shelf with succulents.
(Rolling Greens)

Rolling Greens

Culver City Nursery / Garden Center
By Raef Harrison
If you’re a dog parent and a plant parent, then you definitely need to visit Rolling Greens once or twice (or 100 times). The four locations throughout L.A. are all floralgasms, but the flagship nursery in Culver City is particularly serene. Walking through the rows of potted succulents and hanging ferns makes you feel like you’re inside a botanical garden. And the staff members are as obsessed with dogs as they are with plants. (Once, after buying a particularly large potted plant, an employee asked if I needed help out to my car and proceeded to take Ernie’s leash instead of my boxes.) If you’re bringing your dog along on a plant-finding mission, remember to be respectful. Make sure your goodest boy isn’t lifting his legs anywhere he shouldn’t, and keep larger animals out of the housewares section.

🐶 perk: Apartment pups get a whiff of fresh plants.
A dog sitting at a patio table.
(Muddy Paw Coffee)

Muddy Paw Coffee

Eagle Rock Coffee
By Raef Harrison
If you’re looking for a coffee shop that feels like it’s stuck in the early 2000s in a good way, check out this local hang. Cluttered, eclectic and cozy, the Echo Park spot is situated on a trendy stretch of Eagle Rock Boulevard, right next door to the Capri Club. Order something from its Dog Gone Favorites menu like a Golden Retriever (turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper and choice of milk) or a Salty Old Dog (espresso, raw dark chocolate, caramel, sea salt and choice of milk) and head back to the patio and private dog park. While you watch your best friend sniff the rears of their new best friends, feel good about the fact that part of the proceeds from your reasonably priced drink are going toward a dog-related charity. Muddy Paw Coffee is currently supporting Karma Rescue.

🐶 perk: There’s a delightful selection of dog-approved pastries and treats.
A patron of the Eagle pets a dog
(Adam Keleman)

The Eagle

Silver Lake Bar/Nightclub
By Raef Harrison
Known for its cheap drinks, beefy men and a lot of leather, this bar has been a staple of Eastside gay life for decades. At night, it’s a dark and sweaty scene that mixes a fun cross section of leather daddies, bears and other sexy Eastside queer types. But during daylight hours, it’s a pretty mellow environment. When the doors open at 4 p.m., taps of good, cheap beer start flowing. A friend recently reported that his pup Millie “felt the full embrace of all the folks hanging out on the patio for happy hour” and that five or six other dogs were there too. Man’s best friend also serves as man’s best wingman.

🐶 perk: Harnesses aren’t just for dogs here.
Sycamore Kitchen
(Raef Harrison)

The Sycamore Kitchen

Fairfax Restaurant
By Raef Harrison
This breezy eatery has been a fixture on the ever-changing stretch of La Brea Avenue for about a decade now. The mostly outdoor dining space, recently updated with permanent awnings instead of umbrellas (smart move), makes it the ideal spot for a casual weekday lunch. Being so patio-forward also means staff members welcome your four-legged dining companions. On hot days, they’re as attentive about filling up the water bowls as they are your water glass. The beautiful thing about this place is the super chill attitude toward the occasional — and inevitable — outburst by a triggered pup. If there’s a skirmish, everyone seems to just brush it off and carry on with their meal. And if you, like me, order the Double BLTA with giant slabs of braised pork belly plus bacon, you won’t care to focus on much else either. Lines get long on weekends, and tables are first come, first served. Plan accordingly.

🐶 perk: Being included in the brunch gossip.
People watch a movie outdoors
(Cinespia)

Cinespia at the Greek Theatre

Griffith Park Outdoor Movies
By Raef Harrison
I love going to outdoor movies. The fact that we have an almost year-round chance to catch a flick out under the stars is one of the many blessings of L.A. living. What could make an outdoor movie even better? Obviously watching one with your favorite furry friend in tow. At two of Cinespia’s locations — the Greek Theatre and Los Angeles State Historic Park — your canine companion is more than welcome to tag along and curl up with you. Look out for upcoming film events on the Cinespia website.

🐶 perk: Popcorn
The Morrison
(The Morrison Restaurant)

The Morrison

Atwater Village Restaurant
By Raef Harrison
Is the Morrison one of the most dog-friendly restaurants in L.A.? That’s up for debate, but the Atwater Village pub does have a doggy menu with all dishes served on a silver platter.

From the human menu, go for the Bacon Bourbonator burger and side of truffle fries, then wash it all down with something from the impressive beer menu. There’s a generous happy hour from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy the fun, casual scene on the front patio where you and your dog might make a few new friends.

🐶 perk: For dogs, there are solid food options here — bowls of rice can be mixed with either chopped hamburger beef, chicken or chopped hot dogs.
Salazar restaurant
(Salazar)

Salazar

Elysian Valley Restaurant
By Raef Harrison
While the Baja-style menu of tacos, street corn and quesadillas is objectively good, the real attraction of Salazar is the large, desert-landscaped patio that reigns as one of the best in town. The serene landscaping and ample spacing of tables means that whether you’re coming for a casual weekday lunch or a wild weekend dinner, you’re in for a tranquil retreat. And all the outdoor furnishings are great for dogs. From the decomposed granite ground cover in the dining area to the loose gravel entryway out front, it’s all very forgiving should there be any emergencies with your pup. But also, be cool and poop your pup beforehand.

🐶 perk: Chances are some carne asada will make it to the ground.
Dog PPL “rufferee" with dogs alongside
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Dog PPL

Santa Monica Social Club
By Andrea Chang
Dog PPL is a private dog park in Santa Monica that costs $120 a month. To join the members-only club, dogs must pass a temperament test, be up to date on vaccinations and be spayed or neutered at 8 months of age. Once they’re in, they get a safe and clean place to roam off-leash while their humans enjoy the perks typical of modern social clubs: a cafe, bar and concierge; free Wi-Fi and validated parking; lounge areas and work spaces; and a robust calendar of free events. Dog PPL has grown to 1,700 members in the two years since it opened, with a handful of new locations set to open around Southern California next year.

🐶 perk: Trained “rufferees” are on hand to monitor the grounds, break things up if play gets too rough and scoop poop if owners forget to do so.
A black-and-white dog sits on the patio at Tabula Rasa Bar.
(Brittany Levine Beckman / Los Angeles Times)

Tabula Rasa Bar

Los Feliz Wine Bar
By Brittany Levine Beckman
A sign outside this lively wine bar says it all: “good dogs welcome.”

Come for the happy hour ($5 beers, $8 wines from 4 to 6 p.m. every day) and you’ll spot a few of those good dogs. Sometimes on Sundays there are as many dogs as people, a bartender says. There’s some sidewalk seating out front, but the real dog action is on the back patio.

“It’s a nice, laid-back atmosphere,” says Ian Davis, who was drinking a beer with his social border collie Cooper nearby.

I tried the bubbly nonalcoholic rosé as an experiment — it’s not something I’d get again. Glasses of chilled red and orange wine fared better among my happy hour mates. So did the massive combo board, covered in meats, cheeses and Bub & Grandma’s sourdough.

It can get loud — keep that in mind if your dog’s sensitive to noise. My low-riding fluffball Pepper, who is mostly blind and mostly deaf, slept the whole time we were there. She was unbothered as Marvin, a skinny dog in a green sweater, cautiously sniffed around her.

🐶 perk: You may see the same dogs and their people often if you become a regular.
A woman pets her dog as it playfully jumps on her in front of Habitat Coffee Shop.
(Brittany Levine Beckman / Los Angeles Times)

Habitat Coffee Shop

Glassell Park Cafe
By Brittany Levine Beckman
I went to Habitat Coffee Shop three days in a row recently and every time, I spotted at least two dogs lapping up the sun in the sidewalk seating area as their owners scrolled on their phones, tapped on their laptops or sipped their iced coffees.

Habitat is that neighborhood spot with the good coffee, dangerous pastries — especially the whoopie pie — and oogly-googly eyes for dogs.

“They’re very friendly here. It’s a lovely place,” says Lola Gutierrez, who comes twice a week to work on a film script with her mutt, Ginger, in tow. “Ginger loves it here because they have dog treats.”

There is a container of free Milk-Bones by the milk and sugar and other dog treats for sale, stationed in between the register and a donation box for Homes Fur All, a pet rescue. A bulletin board is home to posters for a dog that needs a new home, a missing cat and pet-sitting services. The coffee shop also runs a monthly dog photo competition on Instagram. The winner gets a $50 gift card.

“We never run. He’d just win every time,” says Emily Rice of her handsome pitbull mix, Harlow. Rice comes to Habitat often for all the puppy love — and Jenna’s Chopped Salad (named for the owner), which is studded with apples and farro.

My recent orders include the cauliflower melt (a hint of a spice kick), the croissant egg sandwich (heftier than expected) and cold brew (goes down smooth).

🐶 perk: The free treats jar is plentiful.
Dog next to a person holding a drink.
(The Fat Dog)

The Fat Dog

North Hollywood Restaurant
By ROSEMARY MCCLURE
We love the name, the canine-happy decor and the $5 side of chicken, cooked to order without spices or salt for Rover (served in a to-go container, per health department requirements). This North Hollywood gastropub, named for bulldogs Luther and Lucy, serves creative cocktails, tap beers and a lively menu of burgers, sandwiches, cheese boards and small bites. You can also get a four-legged flight (any four beers or wines) for $15 or a Fat Dog, a humongous grilled hot dog, for $14.

🐶 perk: Most of the staff are dog owners and happily cater to the canines that breeze in with their families.
The Trails Cafe in the Fern Dell area of Griffith Park, Friday evening.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

The Trails in Griffith Park

Griffith Park Cafe
By Julie Wolfson
Once your dog has had the Trails experience, don’t be surprised if every hike to the Griffith Observatory involves them pulling you over to hang with their fluffy friends at the rustic cafe. But you won’t mind. Opened in 2005 on Fern Dell Drive on the western edge of Griffith Park, the Trails serves Stumptown coffee, tea, slices of quiche, frittata, sandwiches and freshly baked sweets. This pup-friendly spot also has water bowls and snacks (usually mini hot dog-shaped “Maro” treats) at the ready. Nearby, you’ll find playgrounds, picnic tables and places to do tai chi with the locals. Dogs love the circle of hay bales in the back, an excellent spot to take photos.

🐶 perk: Pair a Trails cafe visit with a stroll on the dog-friendly Fern Dell Nature Trail, one of L.A.’s hikes with glorious shade.
A woman holds a dog on her lap
(Julie Wolfson)

Otus Thai

West Hollywood Restaurant
By Julie Wolfson
Otus Thai is known for its breakfast menu of roti and eggs dishes served with artisanal coffee, now from local roaster Be Bright. This all-day spot is also the place to order matcha calamari, savory ga-prao with herbaceous basil, and comforting ka soi with chicken or tofu. Chef June Intrachat added a cozy back patio for diners to bring their furry friends. A self-professed dog-lover, she often comes out of the kitchen to meet pups and personally deliver some tasty treats by AllFeast, a local company created by one of her customer-turned-friends. Adding to the kind spirit of the place, every Monday at Otus 1% of the sales is donated to NEADS, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans, those with physical disabilities, children with autism and others.

🐶 perk: On the menu, while you enjoy pad see ew, you can order the “Woof woof” ($5), a plate of steamed chicken for dogs.
Advertisement
A book on the shelf at Chevalier's
(Julie Wolfson)

Chevalier’s Books

Windsor Square Bookstore
By Julie Wolfson
On Larchmont Boulevard, one of L.A.’s most dog-friendly streets, you will find an independent bookstore that is unabashedly happy to host the neighborhood hounds. A recent Instagram post shows a staff member petting a fluffy doodle and reads, “Please bring us your dogs so we can give them treats and tell them how much we love them.” Need a book ruff-ommendation? Try Mary Oliver’s “Dog Songs,” “On Animals” by Susan Orlean or Ann Patchett’s “These Precious Days,” which has an an adorable painting of a dog on the cover.

Most days, the sidewalks of Larchmont Village become a veritable pup parade, where the regulars also know to pull their owners into pet supply shop Tailwaggers to request more snacks. Or you may spot superstar dog groomer Jess Rona, who has her ultra-exclusive salon a few blocks up the street.

🐶 perk: There’s no shushing and snobby looks at this bookstore, where pets are fed snacks and cooed over.
