Dust off those skates. These California ice skating rinks are finally back open
In a region where winter temperatures often rise about 80, we have no business being able to ice skate at will, but we can. Even at the beach. Or Dodger Stadium.
Here’s a sampling of ice skating options in Southern California and beyond. The list offers several L.A. County skating options, with a few added possibilities including Coronado (a hefty $35 for a session, including rental skates), San Francisco ($19) and Yosemite Valley ($18.75). You never know where and when the urge to glide upon ice will seize you.
Downtown Los Angeles falls between the extremes when it comes to rink prices. The L.A. Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. Live is priced at $25 per adult. (However, you can splurge on a $45 “fast pass” that allows you to celebrate the holidays by cutting the line.)
In California, winter is not just about holiday lights and snow in the mountains. Here are our top 40 picks for wintertime adventures statewide.
Dodger Stadium? At least $36, once you add up the fees.
Here are 10 temporary and permanent rinks. There are fewer temporary rinks than in many previous years. That’s because Santa Monica and Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles have canceled their rinks for this winter. Still, many seasonal rinks remain (with holiday trimmings), as do many indoor year-round rinks.
This list includes only a few of the region’s many year-round rinks. (Others are Skating Edge in Harbor City, Paramount Iceland in Paramount, Ontario Center Ice Arena in Ontario, L.A. Kings Valley Ice Center in Panorama City, Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Iceland Ice Skating Rink in Van Nuys, Iceoplex in Simi Valley, Lake Forest Ice Palace in Lake Forest, L.A. Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula in Rolling Hills Estates, East West Ice Palace in Artesia and L.A. Kings Icetown Riverside in Riverside.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Holiday Festival
Organizers say the Holiday Festival will be open through Dec. 31 (selected dates excluded), with hours from 5-10 p.m. on weekdays and 3-10 p.m. on weekends. General admission tickets start at $16. For a 30-minute session on the ice, there will be a further charge of $20 each.
The outfield rink measures 60 by 80 feet; no personal skates allowed. Rental skates are included in the $20 skating fee.
L.A. Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. Live
The hours through Dec. 16 are 5 p.m. to midnight (during which time there are four 90-minute sessions). From Dec. 17 through Jan. 7, hours are 4 p.m. to midnight (again, four 90-minute sessions). If it’s raining, call ahead at (818) 309-7948. Or check the rink’s Instagram @laliveofficial.
Also, if you’re parking, L.A. Live management recommends the complex’s West Garage at 1005 Chick Hearn Court, Lot W, Gate B. Enter on Chick Hearn Court.
L.A. Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens
Rental rates are $20 at the door or $16 for those who book ahead online. Rental skates are included.
Lakewood Ice
Its general admission prices are $16 for a 90-minute session (skates included); $17 for a two-hour session (skates included). Lakewood Ice is part of a chain that also includes rinks in Anaheim, Irvine, Westminster, Yorba Linda and Poway (San Diego County).
Pasadena Ice Skating Center
General admission is $14 plus $4 for skate rental. The venue’s Thursday Night Cheap Skate program offers a discount rate of $14 (rentals included). Pasadena residents and seniors can get $2 off their sessions.
Irvine Spectrum Center Ice Rink
The cost is $25 per person (rental skates included) or $23 if you bring your own skates. The price for children ages 3-10 is $21. Jump-the-line tickets are available for $35. Helmets can be rented for $5, lockers for 75 cents.
Skating sessions on Mondays through Thursdays run from 3-4:30 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, sessions run at the same times, with an added session from 9-10:30 p.m.
Also, the rink is offering 30-minute “learn to skate” classes on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. through Dec. 18. Cost is $50 per class or $180 for all four.
Curry Village Ice Skating Rink
Prices are $14 per adult ($12.50 per child ages 12 and under) plus $4.75 for skate rentals. Helmets are free. Admission allows up to two hours of skating. Tickets are sold at the Curry Village Tour & Activity Desk, next to the village’s registration office.
Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square
Tickets must be purchased online. Hours are 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily except for New Year’s Eve, when the rink closes at 9:30 p.m.
Mammoth Ice Rink
Its Friday and Saturday public skating hours are noon-3 p.m., 3:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. For weekday hours, check the Town of Mammoth Lakes website.
Adults pay $8.50-$10, children ages 6-17 pay $6.50-$8, and younger children are free. Adult rates drop to $7 during Monday-through-Thursday lunchtime sessions from noon-1:30 p.m. Skate rentals cost $3.50-$5.
Skating by the Sea at Hotel del Coronado
There’s a rink-adjacent lounge called Frostbite that serves small plates and holiday-themed drinks and has fire pits where you can warm up post-skating.