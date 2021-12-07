Advertisement
A photo illustration of a vintage girl ice skating.
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)
Travel

Dust off those skates. These California ice skating rinks are finally back open

By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
Share

In a region where winter temperatures often rise about 80, we have no business being able to ice skate at will, but we can. Even at the beach. Or Dodger Stadium.

Here’s a sampling of ice skating options in Southern California and beyond. The list offers several L.A. County skating options, with a few added possibilities including Coronado (a hefty $35 for a session, including rental skates), San Francisco ($19) and Yosemite Valley ($18.75). You never know where and when the urge to glide upon ice will seize you.

Downtown Los Angeles falls between the extremes when it comes to rink prices. The L.A. Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. Live is priced at $25 per adult. (However, you can splurge on a $45 “fast pass” that allows you to celebrate the holidays by cutting the line.)

Dodger Stadium? At least $36, once you add up the fees.

Here are 10 temporary and permanent rinks. There are fewer temporary rinks than in many previous years. That’s because Santa Monica and Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles have canceled their rinks for this winter. Still, many seasonal rinks remain (with holiday trimmings), as do many indoor year-round rinks.

This list includes only a few of the region’s many year-round rinks. (Others are Skating Edge in Harbor City, Paramount Iceland in Paramount, Ontario Center Ice Arena in Ontario, L.A. Kings Valley Ice Center in Panorama City, Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Iceland Ice Skating Rink in Van Nuys, Iceoplex in Simi Valley, Lake Forest Ice Palace in Lake Forest, L.A. Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula in Rolling Hills Estates, East West Ice Palace in Artesia and L.A. Kings Icetown Riverside in Riverside.)

Ice skating in the outfield of Dodger Stadium.
(Los Angeles Dodgers)

Los Angeles Dodgers Holiday Festival

Echo Park Sports Venue
The Dodgers debuted their holiday festival last year, but with pandemic restrictions looser this time around, they have expanded the offerings, including a skating rink in the outfield.

Organizers say the Holiday Festival will be open through Dec. 31 (selected dates excluded), with hours from 5-10 p.m. on weekdays and 3-10 p.m. on weekends. General admission tickets start at $16. For a 30-minute session on the ice, there will be a further charge of $20 each.

The outfield rink measures 60 by 80 feet; no personal skates allowed. Rental skates are included in the $20 skating fee.
More Info
Los Angeles Kings fans take a selfie on the ice
(Juan Ocampo / NHLI via Getty Images)

L.A. Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. Live

Downtown L.A. Sports Venue
This rink will be open in front of Staples Center (Crypto.com Arena, as of Christmas Day) through Jan. 7. General admission tickets (sold only on-site) are $25 per person and $20 for children ages 6 and under (rental skates included). For those who want to skip the line, there are a limited number of $45 fast passes sold online.

The hours through Dec. 16 are 5 p.m. to midnight (during which time there are four 90-minute sessions). From Dec. 17 through Jan. 7, hours are 4 p.m. to midnight (again, four 90-minute sessions). If it’s raining, call ahead at (818) 309-7948. Or check the rink’s Instagram @laliveofficial.

Also, if you’re parking, L.A. Live management recommends the complex’s West Garage at 1005 Chick Hearn Court, Lot W, Gate B. Enter on Chick Hearn Court.
More Info
Hockey players scrimmage in 2019 at the LA Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens, in Burbank.
(Raul Roa / Times Community News)

L.A. Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens

Burbank Sports Venue
Burbank’s L.A. Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens is a year-round indoor facility. Open skating hours are 3-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2-3:30 p.m. Sundays.

Rental rates are $20 at the door or $16 for those who book ahead online. Rental skates are included.
More Info

Lakewood Ice

Lakewood Sports Venue
Lakewood Ice is a year-round facility. Its public skating hours are 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7:15-9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12:45-2:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Its general admission prices are $16 for a 90-minute session (skates included); $17 for a two-hour session (skates included). Lakewood Ice is part of a chain that also includes rinks in Anaheim, Irvine, Westminster, Yorba Linda and Poway (San Diego County).
More Info
People wearing masks ice skating on a rink.
(Pasadena Ice Skating Center)

Pasadena Ice Skating Center

Pasadena Sports Venue
Pasadena Ice Skating Center is a year-round venue that offers public skating sessions daily at varying hours in the afternoon and evening. Day-by-day details are available on the center’s website.

General admission is $14 plus $4 for skate rental. The venue’s Thursday Night Cheap Skate program offers a discount rate of $14 (rentals included). Pasadena residents and seniors can get $2 off their sessions.
More Info
An outdoor ice rink with a Ferris wheel in the background.
(Irvine Spectrum Center)

Irvine Spectrum Center Ice Rink

Irvine Sports Venue
The Irvine Spectrum Center’s rink is open through New Year’s Day in the Giant Wheel Court (but closed on Christmas, with shortened hours on Christmas Eve).

The cost is $25 per person (rental skates included) or $23 if you bring your own skates. The price for children ages 3-10 is $21. Jump-the-line tickets are available for $35. Helmets can be rented for $5, lockers for 75 cents.

Skating sessions on Mondays through Thursdays run from 3-4:30 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, sessions run at the same times, with an added session from 9-10:30 p.m.

Also, the rink is offering 30-minute “learn to skate” classes on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. through Dec. 18. Cost is $50 per class or $180 for all four.
More Info
A couple holds hands ice skating in front of trees and mountains.
(Yosemite Hospitality)

Curry Village Ice Skating Rink

Sports Venue
This seasonal rink in Yosemite Valley dates back to 1928. This winter, it’s expected to open in early December, weather permitting, closing date to be determined.

Prices are $14 per adult ($12.50 per child ages 12 and under) plus $4.75 for skate rentals. Helmets are free. Admission allows up to two hours of skating. Tickets are sold at the Curry Village Tour & Activity Desk, next to the village’s registration office.
More Info
An outdoor ice skating rink sits in the middle of several tall buildings.
(Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square)

Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square

San Francisco Sports Venue
This rink, in the middle of busy Union Square, is surrounded by fancy stores, cable cars and a tall Christmas tree. It stays up through Jan. 17. General admission is $19 and includes skate rental. One skating session is 60 minutes, and new sessions start every 90 minutes.

Tickets must be purchased online. Hours are 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily except for New Year’s Eve, when the rink closes at 9:30 p.m.
More Info
People on an ice skating rink with snowy mountains and a sunset in the distance.
(Town of Mammoth Lakes)

Mammoth Ice Rink

Mammoth Lakes Sports Venue
This rink — outdoors with mountain views — is open daily through Feb. 28.

Its Friday and Saturday public skating hours are noon-3 p.m., 3:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. For weekday hours, check the Town of Mammoth Lakes website.

Adults pay $8.50-$10, children ages 6-17 pay $6.50-$8, and younger children are free. Adult rates drop to $7 during Monday-through-Thursday lunchtime sessions from noon-1:30 p.m. Skate rentals cost $3.50-$5.
More Info
People ice skate at Skating by the Sea in front of the Hotel del Coronado.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Skating by the Sea at Hotel del Coronado

Coronado Sports Venue
Skating by the Sea, the ice rink at the Hotel del Coronado, is open through Jan. 2 with varying hours. General admission is $35. That includes skate rental and gets you up to 90 minutes of ice time. From the rink, you can see the beach, the Pacific and the grand old red-roofed Hotel del Coronado, which goes back to the 1880s.

There’s a rink-adjacent lounge called Frostbite that serves small plates and holiday-themed drinks and has fire pits where you can warm up post-skating.
More Info