Dust off those skates. These California ice skating rinks are finally back open

In a region where winter temperatures often rise about 80, we have no business being able to ice skate at will, but we can. Even at the beach. Or Dodger Stadium.

Here’s a sampling of ice skating options in Southern California and beyond. The list offers several L.A. County skating options, with a few added possibilities including Coronado (a hefty $35 for a session, including rental skates), San Francisco ($19) and Yosemite Valley ($18.75). You never know where and when the urge to glide upon ice will seize you.

Downtown Los Angeles falls between the extremes when it comes to rink prices. The L.A. Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. Live is priced at $25 per adult. (However, you can splurge on a $45 “fast pass” that allows you to celebrate the holidays by cutting the line.)

Dodger Stadium? At least $36, once you add up the fees.

Here are 10 temporary and permanent rinks. There are fewer temporary rinks than in many previous years. That’s because Santa Monica and Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles have canceled their rinks for this winter. Still, many seasonal rinks remain (with holiday trimmings), as do many indoor year-round rinks.

This list includes only a few of the region’s many year-round rinks. (Others are Skating Edge in Harbor City, Paramount Iceland in Paramount, Ontario Center Ice Arena in Ontario, L.A. Kings Valley Ice Center in Panorama City, Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Iceland Ice Skating Rink in Van Nuys, Iceoplex in Simi Valley, Lake Forest Ice Palace in Lake Forest, L.A. Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula in Rolling Hills Estates, East West Ice Palace in Artesia and L.A. Kings Icetown Riverside in Riverside.)