The perfect ice cream (or other cold treat) to pair with 7 SoCal hikes

If you’re like me, you can’t not be outside — even in the blistering heat of an L.A. summer. It’s essential to stay hydrated (and find shady respites) whether you’re hiking on the trails or cycling across town, and it’s also nice to reward yourself when you’re done.

Enter my favorite summer pairing: treks and treats. As a constant seeker of icy cold drinks and snacks, I’ve compiled a list of seven hikes and nature walks, along with refreshing rewards nearby.