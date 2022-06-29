7 SoCal hikes that will help you train for the Holy Grail that is Mt. Whitney

It may not come as a shock when I tell you that hiking to the summit of Mt. Whitney, the tallest mountain peak in the Lower 48, won’t be easy. First, you’ll need to navigate the complex permit process and lottery. Then you’ll have to spend a good deal of time training — the hike is long, tough and steep, gaining more than 6,200 feet of elevation. And finally, you’ll need to plan out the logistics: how you’ll fend off bears and marmots (make sure to carry a bear canister), what you’ll do if you experience altitude sickness (know that there’s no shame in descending) and how’ll you do your business in the wild (use a WAG bag — they’re not as bad as you think).

And this is all before you take your first step onto the mountain.

So why would you want to join the flock of people who try to summit Mt. Whitney, which towers over the town of Lone Pine in the Sierra Nevada range? Aside from bragging rights (“I was at the tallest point of the Lower 48!”), it’s an unforgettable experience filled with stunning scenery and a challenge that will stretch your boundaries both physically and mentally.

The good news is that with the right training, the trek to Mt. Whitney is attainable for many hikers. I’ve rounded up some exceptional hikes in Southern California that can help you get ready for the big one, whether you’ve scored a permit for this year or are aiming for 2023. Each falls into one of three categories: “steep,” “high-altitude” and “long, steep and high-altitude.” Try hikes in last category after you’ve mastered those in the first two.

