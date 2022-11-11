29 essential L.A. karaoke spots for every kind of singer

Max Karaoke has been the go-to place for many private-room karaoke aficionados, who consider the hangout unparalleled when it comes to song selection. Sure, you could do John Legend’s “All of Me,” but what about “Conversations in the Dark”? Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” is way popular, but what if your favorite is actually “Fast as You Can”? Are you coming with a group of folks who want to sing in five different languages? No problem: Max has songs in 15 languages. And if you can’t find your song, you canMax Karaoke used to diligently update its songbooks, but now patrons can enter their songs through the Healsonic app. Everyone in your group should download the app; once you get there, join the studio’s Wi-Fi, enter a code on the monitor, then start selecting tunes.It’s not fancy. Even the VIP rooms don’t have much flair. There are simple drinks and snacks available for purchase, but you can bring your own food and alcohol for a fee of $1 per person. Cleanliness can be a battle, as evidenced by signs at the check-in counter warning about the $100 to $300 fines for smoking, vomiting and worse. There’s also a reminder that beer and wine are OK, but nothing more than 20% ABV is allowed. We all know karaoke and too much alcohol can be a messy affair.But Max is where you go with your friends who don’t require frills. The ones you’re so comfortable with that all you need is a mic and a TV screen to have a memorable night. You don’t need to dress up. You don’t need to pay a lot of money. You can make a fool of yourself and mess up. You’ll be back again to redeem yourself.The beloved Sawtelle and Torrance locations closed during the pandemic, but the location in Little Tokyo is back in business, and a Fountain Valley location opened in 2020.Two hours validated in the attached lot. Downtown street or lot parking otherwise.3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday.$38 to $190 an hour, with happy hour specials.It can get packed during popular times, so call ahead if you’re going on a busy night. Also, sign up for a Healsonic account before you go if you want to give yourself a fun name — otherwise the defaults are monikers like “King of Blues” or “Queen of Soul.”