Koreatown’s OB Bear damaged by fire; L.A. County supervisors discuss outdoor dining ban

This week in dining news:



L.A. County supervisors discuss new restrictions

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss the rollout of restrictions on outdoor dining at a board meeting Tuesday; the new rules were announced by the Department of Public Health on Sunday. Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she opposes the measures because of their affect on local businesses, while Supervisor Janice Hahn said on Twitter she “wish[ed] we could have figured out a way to put in more restrictions rather than completely shutting down dining.”

Fire devastates OB Bear

OB Bear, one of Koreatown’s most popular sports bars and restaurants, has closed for the foreseeable future after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the weekend. Co-owner Justin Lee told Eater that the cause of the fire is unknown, but that he did not suspect arson. The Lee family plans to rebuild the restaurant in the next year and reopen, and in the interim will search for a temporary kitchen space to offer its famed spicy chicken wings for takeout.

Pasadena keeps outdoor dining open

The Pasadena City Council announced Monday the city would allow its restaurants to remain open for outdoor dining, despite a Los Angeles County public health order shutting down in-person dining as of Wednesday. Pasadena has its own Department of Public Health that has the authority to issue independent health orders. A city spokeswoman said officials would reassess the decision based on daily COVID-19 data, but had no immediate plans to halt dining.

Advertisement

Mr. Fries Man opens near USC

Loaded fry specialist Mr. Fries Man has opened its third location for takeout and delivery. The menu at the new USC-adjacent stand includes barbecue bacon ranch fries with fried chicken, lemon garlic crab fries and honey garlic shrimp and steak fries.

3844 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (213) 493-4631, mrfriesman.com

Yunomi Handroll offers takeout, delivery

Yunomi Handroll is open for takeout and delivery in the Arts District. The casual sushi restaurant, named for a variety of Japanese teacup, offers cut roll and sashimi combinations packaged in foldable paper boxes and at-home kits for sushi handrolls.

806 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (213) 988-7076, yunomihandroll.com

Advertisement

Langer’s closes temporarily

Langer’s Delicatessen last week announced it would temporarily close until after Thanksgiving because of an employee testing positive for COVID-19. According to a note posted on the deli’s website, the closure was done “out of an abundance of caution” and that affected staff members would self-quarantine until the restaurant is able to reopen for takeout and delivery.

Yours Truly closes

Yours Truly has closed permanently in Venice. The modern Californian restaurant from chef Vartan Abgaryan opened in early 2019 and received positive reviews. On Instagram, Abgaryan thanked staff and said that the restaurant, like many others, was dealt a “very unfair and tough hand” due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.