Green Line's airport stop and some other stations to close temporarily on weekends

Service on the Metro Green Line train that usually takes travelers to an LAX shuttle will be unavailable on upcoming weekends because of track work and testing.
Rail service at six stops between the Crenshaw and Redondo Beach stations, including the Aviation/LAX Station, will be suspended starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday, each weekend through October, and replaced by buses, according to Metro. Service at other times is unaffected. All stations will be open as usual on Labor Day weekend.
Riders may take a free shuttle bus, Metro Route 853, to and from any of the shuttered stations. It will run 9 p.m. Fridays to 2 a.m. Saturdays, 4 a.m. Saturdays to 2 a.m. Sundays; and 4 a.m. Sundays to midnight Mondays. The affected stops are: Crenshaw, Hawthorne/Lennox, Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach.
Travelers are urged to add at least 30 minutes to their trip to the airport. The G Shuttle between Aviation/LAX Station and the airport will continue to run between 5 a.m. and midnight during the closure.
Metro workers will be activating and testing the rail connection between the coming Crenshaw/LAX line and the Green Line.