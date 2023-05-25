Mingle with foxes and soak in ocean views on this under-the-radar Catalina Island hike

Of the eight Channel Islands flanking our Southern California coast, it’s the northern ones, like Santa Cruz and Anacapa Island, that get the most attention from adventurous hikers. But there’s a southern Channel Island much closer to us, and more easily accessible from our ports: Catalina Island.

Though it has an ideal four-day thru-hiking trail, the Trans-Catalina Trail , few Catalina Island visitors I’ve spoken to have hiked it. Maybe it’s the steep single tracks or the lack of sun protection from trees, which can make it feel less “friendly,” especially during the summer. That’s too bad, because the hike offers scenic beach camping, stunning ocean views and unique plants and animals.

The island is known for mischievous foxes — and features some incredible views. (Photos by Ernie Rodriguez (left), Marc Muench (top right) and Catalina Island Conservancy (bottom right))

Mostly known as a tourist destination, Catalina Island is a 76-square-mile island with approximately 4,000 year-round residents and a vintage, small-town feel in its major port city, Avalon. Easily walkable (or driveable in a golf cart, since few cars are allowed), its streets are lined with quaint Victorian houses. Avalon hosts summer camps for kids and is a quick weekend escape for Angelenos, as well as a popular Fourth of July celebration spot. Developed by William Wrigley Jr. of the Wrigley chewing gum family in the 1920s, Avalon underwent a major renovation and expansion starting in 2014. In 2016, the renovated Catalina Island Museum opened.

My family took the one-hour, high-speed Catalina Express ferry ride from Long Beach to Avalon in the height of summer last year to experience the town’s easy tourist delights. The ride itself feels elegant and romantic; the sea was smooth as glass. (There are also departure ports from San Pedro and Dana Point.) We stayed at a charming new-ish boutique spot, the Bellanca Hotel . We sunned ourselves at the Descanso Beach Club , rented a golf cart to ride high into the hills, then plunged into the ocean to see fish on a submersible tour. We woke up to decadent French toast at the Naughty Fox (the island is known for mischievous foxes) and ate too much (is that possible?) arrabbiata at M Restaurant .

When my son woke at the crack of dawn every morning, I sleepily strolled him to Scoops Homemade Ice Cream for fresh banana nut muffins, and then took him to play at the Knabe pirate playground , a ship-themed playground I wished I could duplicate in my hometown. We took beautiful walks with our travel stroller, but at the time our son was too young to hike the Trans-Catalina Trail.

You know I’m always itching to take my preschooler on more hikes, and I’ve written about how to motivate kids to hike farther . Curious about how family-friendly the thru-hike was, I dialed up Gina Nelson, director of membership and marketing at the Catalina Island Conservancy , a private land trust that protects 88% of Catalina Island’s approximately 48,000 acres, including maintenance of 165 miles of roads and trails and conservation of its more than 60 unique endemic species of plants and animals.

Every year, 300,000 annual visitors come to see the wilder side of Catalina, and at least a portion of them do its “mini thru-hike,” the 38.5-mile Trans-Catalina Trail. The hike through coastal shrublands with stunning views of the ocean takes about four days, with three nights at three different campsites: Black Jack, Two Harbors and Parsons Landing. Depending on your experience, you may find the at-times steep trails and length challenging, or you may consider the 1,745-foot elevation moderate. (On that note, spoiler alert: The steep hike is not toddler-friendly, even for our rugged Thule Urban Glide jogging stroller , but your adventurous teenager might enjoy it as prep for longer hikes like the Pacific Crest Trail.) Either way, it’s the perfect training ground for longer hikes.

The hike will take you through coastal shrublands over four days, with three nights at three different campsites. ( Ernie Rodriguez)

“You get a great sense of accomplishment by finishing the 38 and a half miles,” Nelson told me. “Along the way, you experience these great heights each day, almost up to 2,000 feet, with amazing vistas off the leeward side.”

You’ll see the Palos Verdes peninsula and the port of Long Beach, and from the windward side of Catalina you may spy the other Channel Islands on a clear day. All three Conservancy campsites offer such amenities as drinking water and toilets, but at Parsons Landing campers must request water to be dropped off for them (reserve spots early, as they fill up quickly. Conservancy members get 50% off bookings). Mary Forgione’s guide to hiking the Trans-Catalina Trail has even more details.

Nelson advises stocking your hiking pack with layers for the alternating fog, sun and sea breezes, plus as much water as you can carry comfortably, a sleeping bag, hiking poles, cooking gear (ultralight, if possible), food and sun protection including a hat, sunscreen and UPF clothing. Of course, wear your hiking boots. If you’d rather not haul your pack full of food and drink, Catalina Backcountry can carry up to 50 pounds of supplies for you to each campground for a fee of anywhere from $175 for Avalon to Black Jack Campground to $1,605 for the full trail. This is especially great for trail runners, younger hikers or beginner backpackers.

Sun protection is a necessity, as there aren’t many trees. Newer hikers may want to do the trail in cooler months. (Jes Stockhausen)

Since the interior of the island can be 20 degrees warmer than the beach and the trail offers no shade, Nelson recommends that novices do the hike in cooler months. If you’d like to join a group, every spring the conservancy hosts the BZ Jones Cross-Catalina Hike .

Whenever you visit the island, don’t miss the opportunity to learn about its unique flora and fauna. You may see a unique Catalina fox, bison and two endemic species: a supersized ground squirrel 30% larger than its mainland cousin and the Catalina California quail, according to Catalina Island Conservancy Wildlife Manager Makenzie Henk.

Plantwise, look for the Catalina Island cherry, which can grow three to four times higher than the native mainland cherry. Catalina Island Conservancy rare plant ecologist Kevin Alison says you’ll see island gigantism in many native plants across the island, such as Saint Catherine’s Lace, island oak and feltleaf ceanothus. “With abundant fog, no native browsing or grazing animals plus available niches, certain plants evolved to be giants compared to their relatives on the mainland,” he says.

The local island Dudleya is an important food source for hummingbirds, native bees and butterflies. (From Catalina Island Conservancy)

Keep an eye out for the the Dudleya virens ssp. insularis, nicknamed the “ live-forever ” for its ability to survive for many decades despite long periods of drought. This coastal bluff plant helps prevent erosion. The local island Dudleya is an important food source for hummingbirds, native bees and butterflies, including Catalina’s endemic Avalon scrub-hairstreak. According to Alison, although Dudleya naturally occur along the western coast from southern Oregon to Baja California, the island species are exceptionally rare, with a few included on the endangered species list. In California, poaching the imperiled Dudleya comes with a $5,000 fine per plant. Catalina Island Conservancy Rangers recently caught poachers in the act of removing several mature Dudleya, the largest of which was several decades old; the succulents were salvaged and will be transplanted back onto the landscape.

With other challenges caused by recent rains, including washed-out trails, rockslides and road blockages as well as overgrowth of invasive nonnative annual grasses, the conservancy crew has been hard at work. But most trails are now open to visitors, so it’s a great time to visit Catalina Island. “Once you get into the interior of the island and the wildland and see the amazing species we’re caring for, the amazing vistas from the top of these big hill climbs, it’s such a rewarding experience,” says Nelson.

Start prepping now for a beautifully Mediterranean-climate fall hike on the Trans-Catalina Trail by doing L.A. hikes of seven to 10 miles with a heavier pack. Or, if you’re a sun-seeker and experienced hot-weather hiker, summer might just be the perfect time for you to tackle the Trans-Catalina Trail.

