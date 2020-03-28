Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Cookies

Time 35 minutes
Yields Makes 16 cookie sandwiches.
(Los Angeles Times photo by Genevieve Ko)
1

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2

Put the butter and brown sugar in a large bowl and smash them together with a wooden spoon until you can’t see the butter anymore and the sugar is like the perfect wet sand for building a sandcastle. Add the peanut butter, egg and vanilla and mix until the dough is really smooth. If the dough is gloppy, refrigerate it until it’s stiff.

3

Use a small cookie scoop or a measuring teaspoon to scoop a ball of dough. If you’re using a cookie scoop, plop the round onto the pan. If you’re using a teaspoon, roll the dough into a ball, then put it on the pan. Put all the dough balls on the pan, spacing them 1 ½ inches apart. Gently smash each ball with your palm so that they’re ⅓-inch thick (2 inches in diameter).

4

Bake until the cookies look dry on top, about 10 minutes. Cool completely on the pan on a wire rack.

5

Turn half of the cookies over so that their bottoms are facing up. Scoop ½ teaspoon jam onto each, then top with the rest of the cookies to make sandwiches. Eat!

Variations:
Sunflower Seed Butter and Jam Cookie Sandwiches: Substitute sunflower seed butter for the peanut butter. Don’t flatten the cookies before baking.
Salted Peanut Butter Cookies: Lightly sprinkle the tops of the cookies with kosher or Maldon salt or fleur de sel before baking.
Make Ahead:
The cookie sandwiches will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days. The cookies by themselves will keep in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
