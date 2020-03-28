The ultimate PB&J sandwich comes in cookie form. Use your favorite peanut butter here, but if you are using all-natural peanut butter with no added salt, stir ½ teaspoon salt into the dough as well. In fact, salt brings out the peanutty sweetness of these cookies. Try the salted cookie variation below!
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Cookies
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Put the butter and brown sugar in a large bowl and smash them together with a wooden spoon until you can’t see the butter anymore and the sugar is like the perfect wet sand for building a sandcastle. Add the peanut butter, egg and vanilla and mix until the dough is really smooth. If the dough is gloppy, refrigerate it until it’s stiff.
Use a small cookie scoop or a measuring teaspoon to scoop a ball of dough. If you’re using a cookie scoop, plop the round onto the pan. If you’re using a teaspoon, roll the dough into a ball, then put it on the pan. Put all the dough balls on the pan, spacing them 1 ½ inches apart. Gently smash each ball with your palm so that they’re ⅓-inch thick (2 inches in diameter).
Bake until the cookies look dry on top, about 10 minutes. Cool completely on the pan on a wire rack.
Turn half of the cookies over so that their bottoms are facing up. Scoop ½ teaspoon jam onto each, then top with the rest of the cookies to make sandwiches. Eat!
Salted Peanut Butter Cookies: Lightly sprinkle the tops of the cookies with kosher or Maldon salt or fleur de sel before baking.
