Stop looking for ‘real hiker’ cred. If you hike in L.A., you’re an L.A. hiker

It was while hiking this trail to Mt. Lukens that the author finally came to terms with a (completely made-up) disorder she calls hiker impostor syndrome.

Striding up a criss-crossy trail to Mt. Lukens — the highest peak in L.A. — on a gloriously sunny afternoon last week, it finally clicked: I’m a hiker.

For a long time, I’ve second-guessed my outdoors credentials. Sure, I hike and trail run a fair amount. I’ve crunched through slippery snow in the High Sierra and crossed paths with a 2,000-pound elephant seal while backpacking on the Channel Islands. Being in nature brings me joy, and running is the best therapy I’ve found.

But there’s a nagging inner voice that comes up with endless reasons why I’m not the real deal. Hiking isn’t my only interest. I don’t track my treks on Strava. Often, I let my partner navigate. Sometimes I enjoy curling up on the couch.

The dissonance is so strong that I’ve diagnosed myself with hiker impostor syndrome. It’s a completely made up disorder but perhaps there are readers out there who feel the phrase fits.

That’s why I’ve decided to commit to overcoming self-doubt on the trail as one of my 2024 outdoors resolutions. This, I believe, entails letting go of a rigid vision of who a hiker is — from what they look like to how many miles they crush — and instead embrace the most basic definition: a hiker is a person who hikes.

The Wild’s current writer photographed during her revelatory outdoor adventure. “I’m a hiker,” she writes. “A person who hikes.” (Lila Seidman / Los Angeles Times)

Why the about-face on the trail to Lukens? Because I was alone, most likely. Usually, I tackle longer hikes with a sidekick. That creates a sense of shared accountability. Flying solo, I had to pack all the things and make sure I knew where I was going. I plotted the route ahead of time on Gaia GPS and set a turnaround time. To be super safe, I even brought a Garmin inReach for its SOS function. Doing all this enhanced a sense of self-efficacy, which in turn enhanced the stoke.

When I pulled into the parking lot at Deukmejian Wilderness Park in Glendale, hesitation gave way to anticipation. There were plenty of parking spots and few people — the beauty of weekday adventuring. The weather was perfect: mid-60s and that only-in-California December sunshine. I made my way up the Crescenta View Trail at the exact clip of my choosing. After just a few minutes, I felt so warm that I peeled off my outer and middle layers.

The trail gets you elevated fairly quickly and soon the foothill communities of La Crescenta, Montrose and Tujunga spread out before me. A layer of haze separated me from the flatlands below, adding to my sense of loftiness. I met the handful of fellow trail trekkers I encountered with a steady gaze.

The view from a trail that leads to the summit of Mt. Lukens, the highest point in Los Angeles. (Lila Seidman / Los Angeles Times)

I didn’t make it to the 5,075-foot summit (though I did get there earlier this year when it was covered in snow). When setting out, I knew I wouldn’t have enough time to complete the full round trip without spending hours in the dark. I felt a pang of angst knowing I wouldn’t bag the peak that day and collect “real hiker” cred. Then I let it go and enjoyed the hike. As a hiker.

A sense of empowerment germinated. A tiny sapling in trail runners. It swelled as I covered more ground. When I received a text from my partner asking, “All good?” I smiled and replied with a thumbs up emoji.

My hope is to keep my hiker impostor syndrome at bay in the year ahead by increasing my confidence on the trail. Below are a few ways I intend to do that. If you tend to hear the same nagging inner voice, these suggestions may also help you put it on mute.



Hike the same challenging trail alone several times, gradually pushing out farther.

Improve my navigation skills using Gaia or another GPS app.

Expand my circle of hiker friends.

Research prospective treks by checking message boards and blogs.



Do you have any outdoors resolutions you plan to get after in the new year? If so, I’m all ears. Share them with me at lila.seidman@latimes.com and they might get featured in an upcoming edition of The Wild. Please include your name and the city you live in.

3 things to do

Echo Mountain is a good hiking option for anyone hoping to soak up the sun’s rays during this season of decreased daylight. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

1. Soak up the winter sun on a local ridge. While many consider the shoulder seasons of fall and spring ideal for hiking, L.A.’s temperate climate makes winter a good bet as well. And, with the longer nights, we need to seize every opportunity to give our skin a good, long drink of vitamin D. To get the most rays, try to stick to ridges and avoid canyons. The hike I took on Mt. Lukens is a great option for sun-soaking in motion. Echo Mountain, perched above Altadena, offers good routes as well. The east-facing Rubio Canyon Trail will be sunlit in the morning, while the west-facing Sam Merrill Trail is a good option for those heading out after noon. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen.

Union Station’s 2023 holiday decorations include a a 30-foot tree on the South Patio — no train tickets required. (Los Angeles Union Station)

2. Marvel at a 30-foot tree on your commute. Downtown L.A.’s Union Station is both a means to get where you (and 70,000 others per day) are going and an iconic destination in its own right. And it’s particularly worth a gander time of year. Through Christmas Day, the Art Deco-meets-Mission Revival architectural gem will feature a festive display of shimmering lights, wreaths and other decor. Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., you can check out the cherry on top: a 30-foot tree decked out in ornaments and lights located on the South Patio. From there, the city and beyond is your oyster. Take the A Line to the E Line and ride it to the last stop to hit the beach in Santa Monica or hop on the Red Line to the heart of Hollywood. Details at unionstationla.com .

Among the activities on tap at the Kidspace Children’s Museum’s Winter Frolic is stocking-footed “skating” on an ice-free rink. (Jamie Pham)

3. Calling all kiddos: Dress up a snowman, ice fish and skate — all with a snow-less twist. Through Jan. 7, Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena is offering a flurry of cold weather-inspired activities. All ages are welcome to put on a pair of socks and glide on its ice-less skating rink, which the museum says is a good way for beginner skaters to feel out the sport. Kids can also “ice fish” or build sculptures using faux ice blocks and even dress up a nonmelting snowman in a wintry cave. Kidspace is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. All Winter Frolic activities are included with price of admission ($15.50 for adults and children), except the sock skating rink, which is an additional $5 per person. Get the scoop at kidspacemuseum.org .

The must-read

L.A.’s wild parrots, like these photographed roosting in Temple City earlier this year, may be key in helping the endangered parrot population in Mexico. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

L.A.’s wild parrots might be the key to rescuing their imperiled kin in their native habitat. The most common type of parrot flapping in L.A. skies is the red-crowned parrot, instantly recognizable by its vivid green-and-red feathers and cacophonous chatter.

While they appear to be flourishing here — to the delight or chagrin of Angelenos, depending on whom you ask — their ranks have been decimated in their native region of northeastern Mexico due to an illegal pet trade and habitat loss. National Geographic’s Chris Iovenko reports that the L.A. parrots may have genetic diversity that could “prove to be a lifeline” for the endangered populations south of the border. Researchers are trying to determine this through DNA studies.

In Southern California, the brightly colored birds are a polarizing force. Some appreciate the pop of color they add to the sky and puzzle over their mysterious provenance. Others are driven near-mad by their incessant squawks. Regardless of the camp you fall in, you can help document them through a citizen monitoring project, the Free-Flying Los Angeles Parrot Project.

Happy adventuring,

P.S.

The Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge made USA Today’s top 10 list of best botanical gardens with holiday lights. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Not one but two holiday light shows at L.A. County botanical gardens recently earned national recognition. USA Today readers selected the Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge and Lightscape at the L.A. County Arboretum in Arcadia among their top 10 picks from across the country.

Visitors to the Enchanted Forest of Light ( No. 8 on the list) are invited to walk through a one-mile interactive shimmerfest with attractions like a stained-glass village and geometric installations in its beloved rose garden. It runs through Jan. 7 (closed Dec. 24 and 25). Tickets must be purchased in advance. Details and booking at descansogardens.org .

According to the USA Today story, the highlights of Lightscape (No. 10 ) include “the Fire Garden, Arch of Light, Dancing Palms, and the always-popular Winter Cathedral.” If you’ve been in past years, it might be worth a revisit because the Arboretum’s website boasts that it’s been “reimagined for 2023” with new installations that incorporate illuminations, color and sound. The show will be open through Jan. 2. Details and booking at arboretum.org .

For more insider tips on Southern California’s beaches, trails and parks, check out past editions of The Wild. And to view this newsletter in your browser, click here.