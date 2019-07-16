Once hoping for skiing into August, Mammoth Mountain slopes to close July 28

Mammoth Mountain’s ski slopes will close July 28, missing the hoped-for August close but tying with 1982-83 as its third longest season on record.

The popular ski resort, about 300 miles north of Los Angeles in the eastern Sierra, had record-breaking snowfall in February and May. The season ended with 492 inches — 41 feet — of snow at the main lodge and 718 inches — nearly 60 feet — at the summit, according to its website.

Mammoth plans to be open daily for skiing and snowboarding until July 28. Currently, four lifts and six runs are open, and you can check the lift and trail status here. The three-day forecast calls for highs of 66 to 68 Wednesday through Friday.

The current ski season opened Nov. 10; the 2017-18 season ran from Nov. 9, 2017, to June 17, 2018.

Mammoth has remained open into August twice before, the most recent being Aug. 6, 2017.

The resort is selling tickets that allow visitors to ski, bike and golf in a single day. The tickets, which cost $129 per day, allow morning access to the ski slopes, all-day entry to open trails in the Mammoth Bike Park and a nine-hole game at Sierra Star Golf Course after 3 p.m. (based on availability).

