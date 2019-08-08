Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

Reyn Spooner’s new series of shirts celebrate national parks

A man wears a Reyn Spooner shirt designed by woodcut artist Valerie Lueth and inspired by Joshua Tree National Park.
This Reyn Spooner shirt was designed by woodcut artist Valerie Lueth and inspired by Joshua Tree National Park.
(Reyn Spooner)
By Adam Tschorn
Aug. 9, 2019
7 AM
America’s national parks are getting a bit of the aloha treatment. Celebrated Hawaiian shirt maker Reyn Spooner pays homage to two of California’s natural treasures, as well as one each in Hawaii and Wyoming, with its new limited-edition national park series.

Reyn Spooner’s Yosemite shirt
Yosemite's rock faces and waterfalls adorn a Reyn Spooner tribute to the national parks.
(Reyn Spooner)

The Yosemite National Park shirt features pen-and-ink drawings of soaring hawks, towering trees and thundering waterfalls in a design created by artist Nathan Yoder. Yoder’s inspiration came from the early morning hikes he took when he first visited the Northern California park.

Fittingly, yucca brevifolia — the Joshua tree — is the star of woodcut artist Valerie Lueth’s Joshua Tree National Park shirt design, and hand-painted erupting volcanoes are the focus-pulling features of the shirt designed by artist Lewis Orchard to celebrate Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Reyn Spooner’s Hawaii Volcanoes National Park shirt
Reyn Spooner's Hawaii Volcanoes National Park shirt.
(Reyn Spooner)
A man standing on rocks models Reyn Spooner’s Yellowstone shirt.
The Yellowstone design features geysers and bears.
(Reyn Spooner)

Orchard also designed the woodblock-style allover Yellowstone National Park design that depicts geysers, camping and fishing scenes and bears — lots and lots of bears. The inspiration came from the artist’s childhood visits to various national parks with his father and a leaflet warning about bears that he has to this day.

Although only four parks get their own dedicated shirt design, another half dozen — Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, the Everglades, Haleakala, Crater Lake and Mount Rainier — make an appearance on the brand’s 2019 summer commemorative aloha shirt.

The shirts, which cost $98 to $108, are available at reynspooner.com, bricks-and-mortar REI stores and rei.com.

The Reyn Spooner brand was founded more than a half-century ago in Honolulu and in 2017 relocated its corporate headquarters and design studio to downtown Los Angeles. Earlier this year, it paid homage to another local treasure, the Los Angeles Lakers, with an NBA collaboration that combined the team’s logo with a palm tree print on shirts and shorts.

Info: reynspooner.com

Adam Tschorn
Adam Tschorn is the deputy fashion editor at the Los Angeles Times, where his fashion and popular culture coverage focusing on style can be found online daily and in the Image section. He has been covering menswear since 2004 and wearing it much, much longer than that. He also writes about designers and women’s fashion trends. He holds a BA in philosophy and an MA in journalism, which has prepared him perfectly for watching fashion shows and asking: “Why?”
