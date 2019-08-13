Elvis impersonators, LEGO fan fest and L.A.'s 238th birthday coming up

Play with Lego, celebrate Elvis’ life and L.A.’s birthday, try basket weaving and pucker up for musical whistling, all events within driving distance in SoCal.

Pasadena

More than 60 whistlers from 11 countries will compete for a world-champion whistling title at the Masters of Musical Whistling International Festival and Competition at the Pasadena Convention Center. Whistling performances will range from popular to classical music and solo to band-accompanied. Master classes will be offered to beginners.

When: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 9 a.m. Aug. 24

Info: Tickets from free to $30. Family friendly. No dogs. (626) 509-9091, mastersofwhistling.com

Culver City

Summer — and Fiesta La Ballona at Veterans Memorial Park — means food trucks, a beer garden, carnival rides and games and an “aquacade” with a duck race, “dive-in” movie and other water activities. Live entertainment includes Hawaiian dancing, Irish rock music and a silent disco.

When: 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 10 a.m. Aug. 24 and 25

Advertisement

Info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (310) 253-6650, fiestalaballona.org

Lompoc

Learn about blacksmithing, rope weaving and more from members of the American Mountain Men next weekend at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park. (J. Aguilar-Perez)

Check out two events at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park: Mountain Men and Village Days. At the former, American Mountain Men members demonstrate cooking, rope making, blacksmithing and other skills. At the latter, craft with soapstone beads, try basket weaving and play Chumash Native American games.

When: Mountain Men, 10 a.m. Aug. 23 and 24; Village Days, 11 a.m. Aug. 24

Info: Admission included with $6 parking fee. Family friendly. Dogs OK. lapurisimamission.org/events

Los Angeles

Mission San Gabriel Arcangel, circa 1887. The mission was one of nine established by Father Junipero Serra from San Diego to San Francisco. (The Huntington Library)

Advertisement

The El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument will celebrate L.A.’s founding 238 years ago with birthday cake, historical presentations, live jazz and, for early risers, a nine-mile heritage walk at 6 a.m. from Mission San Gabriel to El Pueblo.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24

Info: Free. Family friendly. Service dogs only. bit.ly/labirthdaycelebration

Pasadena

Love LEGO? At the Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience at the Pasadena Convention Center, you can play your favorite LEGO video games, contribute to a LEGO mosaic and race your own custom-built LEGO derby car.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 24 and 25

Info: Tickets from $17.50 to $39.99. Family friendly. Service dogs only. (866) 442-4433, brickfestlive.com/home-2019

Garden Grove

Elvis tribute performers will take the stage in Garden Grove. (Jill Lloyd)

The annual Elvis Festival on Historic Main Street celebrates the life of Elvis Presley with a King of Cadillacs Car Show, a Dunka Dunka Burning Love dunk tank and Hound Dog hot dogs. The main stage will host performances by Elvis tribute artists from ages 6 to 70.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25

Info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK on Main Street, but service dogs only near the stage and seating areas. (714) 267-4657, facebook.com/ElvisFestival

Advertisement

Note: Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com at least four weeks before the event.