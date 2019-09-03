Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

TSA now says it’s OK to pack Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ grenade-shaped sodas

Coke and other drinks at Star Wars": Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.
Coke and other drinks in grenade-shaped containers at Star Wars": Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Mary Forgione Assistant Travel Editor 
Sep. 3, 2019
7:30 AM
In a galaxy not so far away, travelers may now pack souvenir bottles of sodas shaped like hand grenades that are sold at Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in California and Florida. The TSA has rethought its ban on souvenir bottles of Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite designed to resemble grenades used in “Star Wars” movies.

“We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid,” said a TSA statement released Wednesday. “Because these bottles contain liquids larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters), they should be put in checked baggage or emptied to be brought on as a carry-on item.”

The policy follows the agency’s usual 3-1-1 rule, which bans liquids more than 3.4 ounces from being allowed in carry-on bags.

The TSA takes pseudo-explosives seriously, banning “realistic replicas” of explosives and incendiary devices from carry-on and checked luggage. Replicas of firearms may be packed in checked luggage but not in carry-on bags.

The original ruling on the “Star Wars” sodas came in response to an @AskTSA question on Twitter from a user called @DarkAshNet.

The TSA responded: “Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren’t allowed in either carry-on or checked bags.”

In the recent statement, TSA also underscored its authority, saying it “will maintain the discretion to prohibit any item through the screening checkpoint if they believe it poses a security threat.”

Travel
Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section.
