For the weekend, art fairs, craft fairs, beach cleanup and more, all near L.A.

No weekend plans? In Southern California, you can be a Dane for a day, shop for a cause or pick up trash at a local beach or park in honor of Coastal Cleanup Day.

Solvang

Solvang feels even more Scandinavian than usual during Danish Days, when folk dancers, musicians and Vikings parade through town in celebration of its Danish American roots. Feast on spicy sausage and aebleskiver (pancake puffs), try your hand at ax throwing and go back in time at a living history festival with craftspeople and storytellers.

When: Check website for event dates, times and addresses. Sept. 20-22

Cost, info: Events range from free to $65. Family friendly, except for some 21-and-older events. Dogs OK. (877) 327-2656, solvangdanishdays.org

Costa Mesa

Score new jewelry, specialty food samples and other handmade goods at the Harvest Festival in Costa Mesa.

(Harvest Festival)

Washboard Willy, Billy Banjo and a cowboy on stilts are among the strolling entertainment at the Harvest Festival at the OC Fair and Event Center. You’ll also find contests, specialty foods, handmade crafts and a kids zone with art projects.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 20 and 22; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Cost, info: $9; free for kids 12 and younger. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (925) 392-7300, harvestfestival.com/costa-mesa

Commerce

Your shopping benefits the charity of your choice at the Citadel Outlets’ Shopping Extravaganza. Select one of 50 local charities when you buy a ticket, then enjoy wine tasting, a catered lunch, DJ music and discounts at more than 80 stores on event day.

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 21

Cost, info: $35; a $5 meal ticket is available for accompanying children who are not shopping or participating in prize drawings. Family friendly. Dogs OK except for dining and drinking areas. (323) 888-1724, citadelshopx.com

L.A. County

Help remove trash and debris at one of more than 70 Los Angeles County cleanup sites on Coastal Cleanup Day, an international effort by the Ocean Conservancy to combat ocean pollution. Supplies will be available at each site but organizers suggest bringing your own buckets, reusable bags and gloves to reduce waste. No training or experience is necessary.

When: Check website for cleanup times, locations and sign-up information. Sept. 21

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Assume no dogs are allowed on most beaches. (310) 451-1500, bit.ly/LAcoastalcleanup

Westchester

Local performers, artisans and food trucks provide the fun at the Westchester Arts and Music Block Party, on Emerson Avenue between 80th Street and 80th Place. Adults can listen to live rock, pop and other genres from a wine and beer garden while kids paint flowerpots and play music on a pots-and-pans wall. Proceeds benefit the Emerson Avenue Community Garden, which guests can tour.

When: Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 21

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK except for wine and beer garden. (310) 337-0827, wamblockparty.org

Los Angeles

Barnsdall Art Center students and teachers will sell jewelry, ceramics, paintings and other handmade gifts at the Barnsdall Art and Craft Fair at Barnsdall Art Park. Proceeds support the Art Center’s arts programming and education for kids and adults.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (323) 644-6295, bit.ly/barnsdallparkfair