Snow in summer? Lake Tahoe area gets early blast of winter

There are still six days left to summer, but that didn’t stop light snow from falling Monday in the Lake Tahoe area. Squaw Valley and Mt. Rose ski resorts reported a dusting at high elevations — and more snow may be on the way.

Squaw Valley ski resort in the first snow of the season on Monday. (Squaw Valley)

Caltrans warned drivers around Donner Pass and Interstate 80 to “slow down for the weather conditions” because of the season’s first snowfall.

SEPTEMBER 16 and we officially have ❄️❄️❄️ at Donner Summit! Please slow down for the weather conditions while driving in the Sierra today. pic.twitter.com/2RuglbGdfK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 16, 2019

The National Weather Service had predicted as much as 3 inches of snow for the greater Lake Tahoe area at elevations above 7,500 feet through Monday evening. The next chance of snow at high elevations will be Wednesday.

More early season snow falling at Mt. Rose! pic.twitter.com/FO2jlQ7z1f — MtRoseSkiTahoe (@MtRoseSkiTahoe) September 16, 2019

Advertisement

Ski resorts won’t open for winter until later. Still, Squaw Valley reported snow at its upper mountain at the Gold Coast ski lift. The webcams at nearby Mt. Rose showed snow amid the trees at its Main Lodge, which stands at 8,260 feet.

A little farther south, forecasters say the Eastern Sierra has a 30% chance of snow Thursday afternoon. Mammoth Lakes, home to the Mammoth Mountain ski resort, has just a slight chance of snow predicted for Thursday.