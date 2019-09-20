San Diego’s October treat for kids: free tickets to Legoland, SeaWorld, museums

Here’s a chance for families to explore San Diego on the cheap: Children receive free admission to museums and theme parks during the month of October. It’s an annual promotion that offers savings on tickets for the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld and Legoland as well as historic museums, kayaking and whale watching.

The deal: The savings on Kids Free San Diego are good, provided you read the fine print on age requirements for each freebie. For example, the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park will give children 11 and younger a free one-day pass with a paying adult ($56 to $62). Legoland offers passes to kids 12 and younger with a paying adult ($115 for a one-day pass to the theme park and Sea Life aquarium; $150 for a two-day pass for the theme park and water park). At the San Diego Whale Watch, kids 17 and younger go free with a paying adult ($35).

When: Oct. 1 to 31.

Details: At many places, you can buy tickets online before Oct. 1. The promotion has expanded in recent years to include “kids eat free” at restaurants, such as Galaxy Taco in La Jolla (12 and younger), and area hotels.

Info: Kids Free San Diego,